Dyami Brown Injury Sparks Jaguars' WR Conundrum
In today's episode of the Jacksonville Jaguars Insider Podcast, we talk about the injury to starting Jaguars wide receiver Dyami Brown and the issues that a lasting injury to Brown would create for the offense;.
On WR Parker Washington
LIAM COEN: “I have not lost any confidence in Parker by any means, stuff happens. It's not obviously something that we're excited about in the moment, but he takes a lot of responsibility and accountability. He works his tail off every single day. Like I said, he literally had his best week of practice last week as a Jag since we've been here. So, there's a lot of confidence. The message to him is, dude, like we got to just move forward, man, you're putting some really good stuff on tape, you're practicing, you're doing all the right things, man, those things will come and hopefully that was just a one off.”
On if he has discovered a reason for the offensive drops
LIAM COEN: “No, not quite. I think one thing I mentioned the other day was just we've got to attack the ball more, I think with our hands, instead of letting it maybe get into the body at times. We always talk about not trying to let the ball cross our eyes. So if it's an in breaker or even an out breaker, trying not to let it cross you this way at all, there's a difference between the ball being here [motions close to his body] and going and getting it there.
That's just kind of the way we're trying to coach it and every rep in walkthrough that we have when we're not throwing the football, those guys have been getting all last week a catch, so they're jogging back from a run play and they're getting a ball. So, we're trying to do as much as we can in order to just continue to build confidence that we can go out and make those plays. We need to go out and make those plays for our offense to be able to go where it needs to go.”
