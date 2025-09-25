3 Biggest Storylines Ahead Of Jaguars vs. 49ers: Trevor Lawrence's Moment
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars are set to face their biggest test thus far this weekend, traveling to the west coast to take on the San Francisco 49ers.
The Jaguars will be looking for their first road win of the Liam Coen era, while also looking to knock off an undefeated 49ers squad that is playing some of the best football of any team in the NFL.
So, what key storylines will we be tracking in Week 4? We break it down below.
Trevor Lawrence's Moment
The 49ers have one of the NFL's best defenses, and their unit has been one that Trevor Lawrence has had major struggles with in the past. Lawrence has had a tough go at it through the first three weeks of the season, struggling with bouts of inaccuracy but also with plenty of drops from the Jaguars wide receiver room. Is this a game he can use to get back on track?
On paper, it looks tough. The 49ers are the No. 3 defense in the NFL in EPA/Play vs. the pass and No. 5 in the NFL in passing yards allowed per game. They play a physical brand of football that the Jaguars' passing game has struggled with this year, too. If Lawrence struggles, the noise from the outside will continue. If he finally has a breakout game, it could truly propel him moving forward.
Coen vs. Saleh
There will be a true chess match going on when the Jaguars' offense is on the field. 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh very well could have been the Jaguars head coach if Liam Coen never reversed course and took the Jaguars head coaching job last fall.
Saleh has breathed life back into the 49ers' defense this year, and their unit has played some of the best football of any team in the NFL. Saleh does not try to throw many tricks out there in terms of scheme, but that is the beauty of what he does. He will dare Coen and the Jaguars to get greedy -- we will see if they do.
Bosa-Less DL
The Jaguars will be catching a break this weekend when they face off against a 49ers' offense without Nick Bosa. Bosa has 10 of the 49ers' 35 pressures, and the 49ers currently rank No. 22 and No. 18 in pressures and pressure rate. Bryce Huff is the 49ers' next best pass-rusher, and now the Jaguars will have to turn most of their attention to it.
“Man, Huff [DL Bryce Huff] and [DL] Mykel Williams, man, those two guys specifically on the edge that obviously Nick, that's where he played They're good players," Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said this week. "These guys have – Huff has affected the game in multiple different ways with his speed, rush, being able to go on the edge in those known passing situations and then Williams is an every down player right now for them in terms of he’s a big dude,.
