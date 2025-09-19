Ezra Cleveland’s Status Uncertain Against Texans: What it Means
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars released their final injury report of Week 3 on Friday, and there are two key names attached.
While most of the Jaguars who have appeared on the injury report this week are set to play vs. the Houston Texans -- including star receiver Brian Thomas Jr.
With that said, there are two Jaguars players who have been given game statuses for Sunday: guards Ezra Cleveland and Wyatt Milum.
Guard Injuries
Milum has yet to make his NFL debut after a knee injury toward the end of training camp, though he was upgraded to limited participation in practice this week.
“Yeah, he may need a little bit more time here just to get more comfortable with just the movements again and then without throwing him right back into the mix," Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said on Friday about Milum.
"He's going to have to do a little bit more on the side, do a little bit more extra individual work with the trainers, but also with the coaches, just getting his footwork back and his rhythm and his timing of his punch and just a comfort level. So, he'll continue to work through a little bit on the show team until he gets back to a position where we feel like he can go out and help us if needed.”
As for Cleveland, he did not practice on Wednesday or Thursday due to an ankle injury sustained last week against the Cincinnati Bengals. Cleveland did practice on Friday in a limited capacity, and is now listed as questionable.
Coen said on Monday he expected Cleveland to play on Sunday, which is good news for a Jaguars offense that would have been down two guards between him and Milum.
There will be a heavy focus on the Jaguars' offensive line this week due to stiff competition in the form of the Houston Texans.
"So, I have a lot of faith. I mean, in watching the tapes from last year and how some the O-line played, the guys that are back this week for us have done some nice things against those guys as well. So, it's going to be a good battle," Coen said.
