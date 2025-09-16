Fantasy Owners Warned Not to Give Up on Jaguars Star
Despite the loss and the numerous mistakes and self-inflicted wounds, the Jacksonville Jaguars' offense actually had a very encouraging showing in their Week 2 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. Ultimately, they couldn't get the job done, falling to 1-1 in Liam Coen's road debut as an NFL head coach.
Still, they put up 27 points in the defeat. They should have had a lot more, but that's a promising sign for this team's fantasy football prospects moving forward. Travis Etienne Jr. reasserted his status as a top-10 running back this season with 16.9 full-PPR points. Trevor Lawrence had a bounce-back performance with 21.2, although he should have had a 30-piece if it weren't for his two interceptions and all the passes his wide receivers dropped.
One of the primary culprits was Brian Thomas Jr. After a revelatory rookie campaign, he's struggled to establish a connection with his quarterback and prove that he can thrive in this new Coen-led offense. He's averaging just nine full-PPR points this year, fiercely underperforming his average draft position.
Don't put BTJ on the block just yet
The Jacksonville Jaguars' fanbase is starting to panic about Brian Thomas Jr. It's not just two poor performances ringing the alarm bells. It's the recurring issue with the drops, compounded by his apparent fear when targeted over the middle this season.
Still, not everyone is ready to give up on BTJ just yet. Yahoo Sports' Joel Smyth is among them:
"Call me crazy, but I’m not completely out on Thomas after the first couple of weeks. Twelve targets, two end-zone targets and 258 air yards in Week 2 is as good of volume as it gets.
The result wasn’t pretty, but it wasn’t for the same reason as Week 1. Last week, Trevor Lawrence only delivered three catchable targets to Thomas, whereas this week, plays were available to be made but just came up short in big moments.
The chemistry and on-field communication need improvement. The talent is there, though, and the Jaguars are still adapting to a fresh offense. Although on the surface it doesn’t look like it, I believe Game 2 was a step in the right direction."
This has turned into a mental struggle for Brian Thomas Jr., his quarterback Trevor Lawrence, and his head coach Liam Coen. He might not admit it, but it's clear that something is holding BTJ back, and it certainly looks like it's his worry about getting hit in the middle of the field.
Coen's offense largely incorporates quick passes with opportunities for playmakers to rack up yards after the catch. If Thomas Jr. is to thrive in the current system, he'll have to overcome his fear of being targeted between the numbers. Otherwise, it may be on Coen and Lawrence to adjust and find ways to maximize BTJ and get him comfortable in this new offense.
