Jaguars Linebacker is Having Fun Playing Football Again
Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Foye Oluokun is having fun. He is playing football with his teammates and preparing for the new season. Oluokun cannot imagine himself being anywhere else.
"It's cool. I was thinking mid-practice out here. I'm just having so much fun. Obviously, it's a grind, and it sucks, and it hurts, but where else would I rather be," Oloukun said. "I've got a chance this year to right my wrongs from last year, and if you want to call this work, what other job would I rather be doing? Out here trying to get better every day. Cliche' but that's really what went through my mind, and not only got me through practice, but helped me get better at practice."
Oluokun also said he feels the defense has unified since he arrived in Jacksonville. They are playing together this summer and are communicating better than they have during his stay in Duval County.
"When I first got here, everything was exciting. It was new. We had the same opportunity as kind of this year coming in, proving people wrong and stuff. I feel like we got some of that chip back. We got a new staff, we got some new players," Oluokun said. "Let's show the people who we want to be, who we are as Jaguars, as this team. Take the name off the back of the jersey, everybody in the building, I rock with. Us 11 on defense, all fighting together, whatever name we've got on, I like what we're doing out there communicating as one."
Oluokun also said the team has to rebound from last season. He called the season "abysmal" and said the team was too toxic.
"Obviously, last year did not go so great. It's easy to get down on yourself, kind of get through it," Oluokun said. "That's a toxic mindset of football there, and we got through the season abysmally. So, come back this season, try to right our wrongs and let's get out on the right foot."
Oluokun credits new defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile for his optimism.
"He's very energetic. He'll pick you right up. Talking about that 'don't get down on yourself'," Oluokun said. "It's early in the morning, already hot and he's talking about how we need to do better than yesterday. So, you don't want to let him down because you know he's going to call you out on it. I like that mentality. I think a defense or a team kind of takes a little bit of the personality of a coach, and I've said that many times. I like the personality he brings to the building."
