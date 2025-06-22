Who is the Jaguars' Most Underrated Offensive Player?
Every NFL offense in today's modern passing game wants speed on the field. It's hard to come by these days and when a team is able to nail one of those vertical targets that can win footraces downfield for big plays and scores, they become that much more dangerous.
That is true for the Sean McVay-like offenses that need a vertical threat in a wide receiver room that requires a lot from their playmakers. Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen will likely do the same as a prodigy of McVay with how he operated offenses in Los Angeles, Kentucky, San Francisco, and Tampa Bay.
Coen will have two key playmakers in young star Brian Thomas Jr. and rookie first-round pick Travis Hunter. However, for a system that loves using 11 personnel in various ways, one player signed this spring will provide a key impact for the Jaguars offense, wide receiver Dyami Brown.
Brown didn't exactly light up the scoreboard for the Washington Commanders with just 30 catches for 308 yards and a touchdown. What made him stand out last season was his phenomenal postseason showing with 14 total catches for 229 yards and a score as a reliable target at the receiver Z role against quality opponents such as the Buccaneers, Detroit Lions, and Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles.
What Brown will provide is quality blocking ability on the perimeter, where he uses his size and frame to mirror and match perimeter defenders, a critical aspect to Coen's offense. He also adds great vertical separation with explosiveness and the ability to stack defenders with nuanced releases at the line of scrimmage.
I feel the Brown signing isn't being discussed as much as it should, especially in a Jaguars offense that should have rapid improvement in 2025. He's in Jacksonville on a one-year, $10 million deal to prove he can be a quality vertical and second level possession target in the play-action game. Ironically, this is what the Jaguars previous regime thought Gabe Davis could be last season before he was unceremoniously released.
The Jaguars view Brown in a perimeter role at the Z or X spots at wide receiver with alternation between Thomas and Hunter in the slot. There will be versatility out wide and Brown plays a big role in the team's offensive success as the most underrated player on this side of the ball.
