Jaguars' Offensive Woes Lead to Third-Straight Loss
The Jacksonville Jaguars had all of the odds against them entering Week 10's contest with the Minnesota Vikings.
The Jaguars were facing injuries on both sides of the ball, including to starting slot receiver Christian Kirk, left guards Ezra Cleveland and Cooper Hodges, and, most importantly, to quarterback Trevor Lawrence.
This left Mac Jones to start at quarterback, with the hometown kid making his first start in nearly a calendar year. But despite Jones' best efforts and an exciting early touchdown drive, the Jaguars' offense was completely bogged down in a 12-7 loss that saw each team turn the ball over three times.
A 12-play, 53-yard drive from the Vikings resulted in the game's first points after the Jaguars and Jones went three-and-out on the first drive, but the Jaguars answered back with a long touchdown of their own.
Jones gave the Jaguars an early lead after a quarterback sneak for a touchdown that followed big gains to Gabe Davis and Brenton Strange in the passing game and an 18-yard run by Travis Etienne.
Despite giving up some big plays on third-down throughout the first half, the Jaguars' defense recorded multiple takeaways for the first time in a game this year after Foyesade Oluokun and Montaric Brown both picked off Sam Darnold.
The latter interception came in the end-zone to wipe out a potential Vikings scoring drive, while the first saw Tyson Campbell sway away a target to Justin Jefferson to pop the ball into the air.
The Jaguars struggled to move the ball after their lone scoring drive, though, with the offense failing to generate any points off turnovers and entering halftime with a 7-3 lead. This bled into the second half, too, with Darnold throwing a stunning third interception, this time to Darnell Savage.
All three interceptions came on targets to Jefferson, with the Jaguars providing the best defense of any team yet this season to the NFL's top receiver.
Jacksonville's offense continued to struggle despite Darnold gifting them the ball over and over again, with the Jaguars punting the ball after every early turnover. The Jaguars entered the fourth quarter with just seven first downs and 119 yards, most of which coming on the early touchdown drive.
Jacksonville's unlikely lead was finally evaporated with 7:14 left in the game, with the Vikings kicking their third field goal of the day to take a 9-7 lead.
This, of course, gave Jones and the offense the chance to go down the field and put together a memorable and potentially season-changing drive.
Unfortunately for the Jaguars, the drive started out with a loss of three yards on the first play. On the second play, Jones fumbled the snap and Minnesota got the ball at the Jaguars' 25-yard line.
After the Vikings extended their lead to 12-7, Jones threw an interception on a target to Gabe Davis. The Jaguars' defense forced the Vikings off the field with no points after a Travon Walker sack, however, leading to Jones and the Jaguars getting one more shot at a game-winning drive.
Completions to Evan Engram and Brian Thomas Jr. helped move the chains, while a facemask on the Vikings on a sack of Jones helped the Jaguars get past the logo for the first time all half. But the upset ended there, with Jones throwing his second interception.
The Jaguars will now drop to 2-8. Next week, they travel to play the Detroit Lions.
