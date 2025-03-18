The Role Grant Udinski Had in Jaguars Landing Nick Mullens
The Jacksonville Jaguars wanted to do everything they could to support franchise quarterback Trevor Lawrence and one of the top ways to do that was to find the right backup quarterback.
The Jaguars believe they have that backup in former Minnesota Vikings quarterback Nick Mullens, who spent the last three years in the NFC North after starting his career in San Francisco.
One of the main reasons the Jaguars believe in Mullens and how he can help build the quarterback room? Offensive coordinator Grant Udinski, who spent the last three years with Mullens in Minnesota and even spent last year as the assistant quarterbacks coach.
"I was very excited to stay with Grant," Mullens said at his introductory press conference.
"We've worked together for the past three years, and it's been really cool to watch his development from starting out as just like the assistant to the head coach, just slowly year by year, just more and more football game planning. And I'm very excited to be here and very excited to work with Grant and the rest of the staff."
Udinski is stepping into a coordinator role for the first time in his career, and Mullens is confident in him for a number of reasons. It is that confidence that, ultimately, helped play a big role in Mullens coming into Jacksonville as the new No. 2 quarterback.
Mullens has seen Udinski's growth as a coach during his rapid rise in Minnesota. He has seen it closer than most, even, considering the work Mullens and Udinski did together in the Vikings' quarterback room in 2024. And that is why Udinski's place in the franchise played a big role in the Jaguars finding their backup quarterback.
"Any question, you're going to get every single detail to that answer, great explanations, very clear, very great communicator. He's a hungry young coach," Mullens said.
"I respect his background so much, just starting out as a low-level assistant at Baylor and working his way up, and he's gotten everything that he's earned so far. And in his skills, creating matchups, getting guys open, he did a great job of helping in Minnesota, and can't wait to see it come to fruition here in Jacksonville."
