Browns and Jaguars Trade Deemed Amongst Draft's Top Surprises
The Jacksonville Jaguars are still feeling the impact of the 2025 NFL Draft, which has the potential to be one of the biggest in franchise history.
Simply put, the Jaguars' trade up for Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter was the defining moment of not just the Jaguars' draft, but of the entire weekend.
But what was most surprising about the move may not have even been the Jaguars' boldness and aggressiveness, nor the major price they paid.
Instead, according to Pro Football Focus, the reason the move was so surprising was because it was staggering to see Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry pass on a player like Hunter.
"Travis Hunter was essentially a lock to go second overall in the 2025 NFL Draft by the time the day rolled around, and the Browns seemed destined to get a desperately needed difference-maker on both sides of the ball. However, Cleveland chose to move back from the No. 2 pick after being offered the No. 5 pick, the No. 36 pick and the No. 126 pick, while Jacksonville also acquired the Nos. 104 and 200 picks for the right to select Hunter," PFF said.
"The biggest surprise was that the Browns passed on a truly generational prospect in Hunter, who would play two valuable positions for them as a wide receiver and cornerback and hold the potential to be a legitimate star for years to come."
As a result of Berry's decision, the Jaguars now have one of the most unique and athletic players in the entire NFL on their hands with Hunter and his rare two-way talents.
"Everything about Hunter’s college profile suggests he’s an elite talent that the NFL hasn’t really seen before, which is why he ranked first overall on PFF's big board. As a cornerback, Hunter earned an elite 92.3 PFF coverage grade on 989 coverage snaps in his college career. He also posted a 90.7 PFF receiving grade on 953 routes as a wide receiver. He is as unique a prospect as there’s ever been, and the Browns may have erred by passing on his potential to have that level of impact in the NFL."
