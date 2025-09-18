Jaguars Eye Next Man Up on Defense After Savage's Departure
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- When the Jacksonville Jaguars released veteran safety Darnell Savage earlier this week, they created a sizeable hole in the defensive depth chart that will have to quickly be filled.
While Savage did not start for the Jaguars in the first two weeks, he did play over a third of the defensive snaps as the Jaguars deployed a Dime package that featured three safeties on the field.
So, what happens with the role now that Savage is no longer in the Jaguars' plans? Do the Jaguars shift away from three safety looks, or they do they look for a Savage replacement?
Antonio Johnson
It appears the Jaguars' plan it to utilize third-year safety Antonio Johnson as their third safety. After starting last year as a starter, the 2023 Day 3 pick was moved to a backup role. Now, he has his chance to become a key piece once more.
“That's the goal. Antonio has flashed some really good stuff since we've all gotten here. Obviously physically, big dude who can run and when Antonio's playing confident and playing fast and knows exactly what he is doing, man, he can be disruptive," Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said on Wednesday.
"He can impact the game for us in a positive way. Now this is a great challenge and opportunity for Antonio and that's what we communicated to him was, man, we've got confidence in you, now, you've got to go and take it and earn it and show it every single day because you have the ability to do so.”
Jaguars defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile had a heavy rotation at safety to start training camp, which means Johnson has had snaps in practice with the starting unit. Now, his time to show it on Sundays has come.
“Yeah, I thought he really had a good spring and a good summer. He's a big guy that can run, can cover ground. Antonio has ball skills, and he’ll hit you, he's tough," Campanile said.
"So, to me that's always the most important thing. Do you have guys that love football, love to play good teammates and they're tough. He's a tough kid, so that's important to me and I've seen that out of him. So, excited for him.”
