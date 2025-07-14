Will Brian Callahan Meet Jaguars' Challenge?
One of the greatest dramas in the history of television was first greenlit in 2002 when Donald Bellisario proposed NCIS, starring Mark Harmon, to CBS. The franchise has shows in its anthology set in D.C., Los Angeles, New Orleans, Sydney, Hawaii, and, soon to be, Budapest. The AFC South, created in 2002 as well, is to the NFL what NCIS: Cleveland would be to that fantastic lineup of TV series.
Right now, the lowest-rated team in the division is not the Jacksonville Jaguars, but the Tennessee Titans. The franchise in the Volunteer State had a horrendous 3-14 record last year, and 9-25 since 2023, having been outscored by 211 points. Shows at the bottom of the Nielsen Ratings usually get pulled from the air, but that won't occur to the Titans, but it could happen to their second-year Head Coach Brian Callahan.
Callahan, who started as a coaching assistant with the Denver Broncos at the age of 26, became an OC with Cincinnati at 35, and was named the head man in Nashville at the age of 39. But in the impatient world of professional football, time could be running out for Ryan soon.
On a recent episode of his podcast, Jaguars on SI Beat Writer John Shipley spoke about Callahan's head coaching tenure.
"[I] Don't know what exactly Titans fans are hoping to see from him [Callahan] this year," said Shipley. "Like I've said before, I think Cam Ward's going to be a solid quarterback. I think he's exponentially better than Will Levis, and I said this in an earlier podcast this week that in my six years covering the NFL in terms of quarterbacks I've seen live in person, he's probably the worst starting quarterback I've seen."
"So I'm not sure you know, is it entirely fair to say, what do they have in Brian Callahan, when he got shackled with Levis. Maybe not, but still, in terms of the culture last year, they were terrible. In terms of the on-field results, they were terrible. I'm not sure he even offers that much in terms of the scheme."
"And I'm not sure how much is going to change this year. You have a rookie quarterback. You have one good receiver in Calvin Ridley and then a bunch of guys ... at the end of the day, I think Brian Callahan, you know, very well, could be looking for a new gig this time next season," Shipley predicted.
The organization in North Florida is expecting mass improvement with Liam Coen at the helm, and a healthy Trevor Lawrence running Coen's scheme. With the Jags playing Tennessee twice, including the final week of the season, the Jaguars could have a hand in a possible Coen dismissal if Tennessee falters again in 2025.
