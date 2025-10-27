Jaguars' Liam Coen Reacts to Brian Thomas Trade Rumor
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen made things clear on Monday when it came to second-year wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr.
When a weekend report came out that the Jaguars were listening to trade calls for Thomas, social media went ablaze. Coen did his part to take care of that Monday when asked about his confidence in Thomas, approaching the rumor unprompted.
Coen Sounds Off
"You know, we have no plans on moving Brian Thomas Jr at all. Saw something about that over the weekend," Coen said.
"But, I mean, I talked to him for a good amount of time this morning, and it's just a good reset for a lot of these guys to come in fresh, 4-3 and with everything ahead of us. Regardless, good, bad or indifferent, what's happened in the first seven games, we all have an opportunity to write it a narrative. We own the narrative, and so I got a lot of confidence in him. I really do believe that we can turn the corner and get better in the passing game that way
Thomas Jr. ranked first among rookies and third overall in receiving yards; first among rookies and tied-sixth overall in receiving touchdowns; and first among rookies and second overall in yards per catch (14.7; min. 75 receptions). He also became the fourth rookie since the 1970 NFL-AFL Merger to register 1,200-plus receiving yards and 10- plus receiving touchdowns (WR Odell Beckham Jr., WR Ja’Marr Chase and WR Randy Moss)
Through seven seven games under Coen, Thomas has 27 catches on 55 targets for 365 yards and one touchdown.
The Jaguars and Coen called Thomas the focal point of their passing plan this offseason. Despite struggles in the first seven games, it is also clear that others involved such as Trevor Lawrence, Travis Hunter, Parker Washington, and Dyami Brown have also shared struggles during the same period.
Thomas is still the talent who set Jaguars records as a rookie, but it is clear that the first seven games have been his biggest test of NFL adversity yet. But despite the up-and-down first two months, the Jaguars aren't giving up on Thomas.
