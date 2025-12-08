What Liam Coen Liked About Jaguars' Brian Thomas Jr's Colts Performance

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen liked a lot of what he saw from his team in their Week 14 win over the Indianapolis Colts -- especially so from second-year wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr.

Thomas had one of his best games of 2025, continuing what has been a dominant streak against the Colts since he was drafted. Thomas caught three receptions for 87 yards in the game and now has 85-plus receiving yards in all three of his career games vs. Indianapolis.

But more importantly was how he did it. Thomas made three huge plays for the Jaguars, including a stellar one-handed catch to set up a Jaguars touchdown on third-down. Asked Monday if Coen thought he saw the game have a positive impact on Thomas' confidence, the Jaguars' head coach noted that his health played a big role.

“Little bit. I think just getting healthier. As a wideout and you’ve got an ankle, it's hard. It's hard to feel confident, probably going out and cutting and running and stopping and making plays. And I think right now he just feels better. He feels healthier," Coen said.

The Jaguars missed Thomas for three games after the bye week due to an ankle injury he sustained in Week 9. After a rough start to the season, Thomas had a solid showing in Week 9 before his injury, and the last two weeks have been some of the cleanest games Thomas has played.

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (7) hauls in a pass as Indianapolis Colts cornerback Kenny Moore II (23) pressures him in the third quarter during an NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. Jaguars won 36-19. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

" He's been practicing hard; he's been practicing at full speed. Him and Trevor have worked at it; they've worked, they've put time into it. And it showed up yesterday in a big way for us," Coen said on Monday. "That’s an area of our offense that has been much needed, and to have it show up yesterday was such a good thing to see for us moving forward, for our confidence as a group. When you can attack, like I said, every blade of grass, you're just becoming that much more difficult to defend.”



Dec 7, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (7) makes the catch in front of Indianapolis Colts cornerback Kenny Moore II (23) during the second half at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images | Travis Register-Imagn Images

Ultimately, Thomas is set to be one of the Jaguars' most important players down the stretch as they push for a spot in the playoffs and, hopefully, the AFC South title. Thomas looks like his game is getting better each week, and he clearly is doing things right now that are standing out to Coen and his staff.

