Where the Jaguars Factor Into Playoff Standings Post-Week 7
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have to go back to the drawing board after an embarrassing 35-7 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.
The Jaguars were picked apart, outcoached, outplayed, outmatched, whatever you want to call it. They did not look like they belonged on the same field as the Rams from the first offensive snap (a sack) to the first defensive series (an effortless touchdown drive).
As a result of the woeful loss, the Jaguars are in the midst of a two-game losing streak and are sitting at 4-3 entering their bye week.
So, where does that leave them in the current playoff picture with 11 more weeks to go?
Playoff Picture
As things stand today the Jaguars would be the No, 7 seed in the AFC South behind divisional leaders Indianapolis Colts, New England Patriots, Denver Broncos, and the Pittsburgh Steelers. In the wild card race, they are behind the Buffalo Bills and the Los Angeles Chargers. The Jaguars are tied record-wise with the Kansas City Chiefs, but they have the head-to-head advantage.
According to Sports Illustrated's Matt Verderame, the Jaguars have a 52% chance of making the playoffs and face four more teams with a record above .500.
"Jacksonville has plenty to think about heading into the bye week. After a huge Week 5 win over the Chiefs on Monday Night Football, the Jaguars have lost consecutive games to the Seahawks and Rams, the latter being a 35–7 blowout on Sunday," Verderame said.
The Jaguars have a long way to go to entrench themselves in the AFC playoff race, though this year's wild card race looks like one of the toughest in years. The Jaguars are also now two games behind a Colts team in the AFC South that does not look like they are slowing down anytime soon.
If the Jaguars want to stay relevant for the playoffs, they will need to improve -- and quickly.
"It's definitely frustrating, but just like everybody else in there, you got to look inward first. Like, what am I doing as the head football coach that's not clear right now? How am I communicating these things? How am I and how are we practicing these things? That's what I've got to look at, right?" Liam Coen said on Sunday.
"I've got to look at the whole thing, ultimately, but not going to stand up here and blame these players. It starts with me."
