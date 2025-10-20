How to Feel About the Jaguars' 4-3 Start
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Through seven games, the Jacksonville Jaguars are 4-3 and have everything in front of them. If you had said that would be the case in July, it would have been seen as a big win.
But the way the Jaguars have gotten there should raise some concerns, even if the overall record is encouraging.
Two weeks ago, the Jaguars were 4-1 and fresh off an emotional statement win against the Kansas City Chiefs. In the 14 days since, the Jaguars have suffered the two worst losses of the Liam Coen era, including an embarrassing 35-7 loss to the Los Angeles Rams in London where it was clear the Jaguars were out-classed -- on the field, on the sidelines, and in the front office.
Red Flags
In many ways, the Jaguars are still the same team that had impressive wins over the Houston Texans, San Francisco 49ers, and the Chiefs. They are the same team that ran the Carolina Panthers out of the building in Week 1.
But in other ways, the last two weeks have shown all of the red flags that popped up during the first five weeks were just that: real red flags, and not just hopeful mirages. The lack of pass-rush, the penalties, the drops, the inconsistent quarterback play, the big plays allowed through the air on defense -- these are all problems that were real during the 4-1 start. Wins just hid them.
Now that the Jaguars are losing games, it has become clear that these weren't just problems that could be wished away. The questions facing the Jaguars are becoming answers, and they aren't the answers the Jaguars want.
"The Jaguars are 4–3 and still firmly in the AFC playoff picture, but things are trending sharply in the wrong direction. Jacksonville lost last weekend to the Seahawks before being blown out 35–7 by the Rams at Wembley Stadium in London," Sports Illustrated's Matt Verderame said.
"For the second consecutive game, the Jaguars took double-digit penalties, giving themselves almost no chance to win against a quality NFC West opponent. Jacksonville’s problems were on full display against the Chiefs in Week 5, when Kansas City rolled up 476 yards and 28 points. Yet the Jaguars found a way to win, thanks to 13 penalties on the Chiefs, along with a Devin Lloyd 99-yard pick-six.
The Jaguars have an easier post-bye schedule than the gauntlet they have gone through over the last month, but the 4-3 start should not be accepted on face value. The Jaguars can, and should, be better than this.
"While Liam Coen’s team deserves credit for winning, relying on more than a dozen flags and a 99-yard defensive score isn’t a repeatable recipe. Over the first four weeks of the season, Jacksonville led the league with 13 takeaways," Verderame said.
"As a result, the defense allowed 18 points per game. Since then, the Jaguars have surrendered 24 points over the past three games, with only one total takeaway. If the takeaways dry up, and the Jaguars don’t get elite play from Trevor Lawrence (who has nine touchdown passes against five interceptions thus far), the back half of the year could be ugly."
