Pro Bowl Veteran Says Travis Hunter Is Special
Travis Hunter’s NFL on-ramp doesn’t seem to have a leveling-out point in the foreseeable future. It’s a constant upward trajectory, at least for now. But Cam Jordan said this week that the simple rigors of NFL life will eventually reduce Hunter to mortal status.
“I mean, why not?” Jordan said Thursday as a guest host on NFL Live, asked how he feels about Hunter playing offense and defense in the league. “He did it in college and he showed excellence. He was at the top of the best positions, at both DB and receiver. You could say the top.
“I just need to know what position he's starting at. Like, if you say DB, then you have to limit your reps at wide receiver. And if you say wide receiver, then you have to limit your reps at DB. Do I think that he has 120 snaps in him? Yes. For a season? Probably. For 10 years? Absolutely not.
Jordan’s thoughts carry some weight because his New Orleans Saints teammate since 2017 is Taysom Hill, affectionately known as the Human Swiss Army Knife. Hill has played quarterback and tight end, and even served as the Saints’ primary kick returner at one point.
And both Hill and Jordan know the grind of the NFL, from rookie year to retirement year.
“We've got that transition as a rookie,” Jordan said. “When you transition, that's a long year. You got OTAs, you got rookie minicamp, you got rookie meals … it's a whole lot of rookie hoopla, to get just to the regular season. There's a grind right now, right?
“Hey, look, I attribute most of my success to not having to do that rookie stuff. I mean, I came in and played. He's got like four months of rookie stuff that they have to get into. And then they have a long season ahead of them. And you're telling me he's playing not only on offense, but on defense, too?
“That’s going to be special. I don't know if I'm ever going to label it generational, but I'm going to label it special.”
The NFL certainly expects something special. Unlike No. 1 overall selection Cam Ward, who received no primetime games, Hunter is scheduled to play the Kansas City Chiefs on a Monday night at EverBank Stadium in Week 5.
Offense sells tickets, defense wins championships and the Jaguars hope to get both from Hunter.
