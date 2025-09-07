Jaguars-Panthers Face Weather Obstacle
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Minutes after the Jacksonville Jaguars triumphantly scored their first touchdown of the 2025 season, a different kind of lightning struck.
With 8:38 remaining in the second quarter, the Jaguars saw their Week 1 opener vs. the Carolina Panthers suspended due to severe weather. The game is delayed and it is currently unclear when play will resume; until then, both teams are in the locker rooms and the teams must wait.
Hot Start
The Jaguars, all in all, were off to a hot start before weather forced them off the field. The Jaguars currently hold a 10-3 lead after two scoring drives on their first three posessions.
On the first drive of the game, the Jaguars opted to receive the opening kickoff and quarterback Trevor Lawrence fought through three penalties to get within range for a chip shot from kicker Cam Little to give them a 3-0 lead.
After punting on the second drive of the game, the Jaguars took advantage of a Foyesade Oluokun interception of Bryce Young to take a 10-3 lead thanks to a Hunter Long six-yard touchdown pass from Trevor Lawrence.
Earlier in the week, head coach Liam Coen stressed how important it was for the offense to get to a fast star.
“It is important. I mean, to get on, to start fast is always important. I used to always really worry about the first play and then [Rams QB] Matthew Stafford told me nobody remembers the first play. Just get the ball snapped, run anything and get the game started. So, there's a fine line of trying to—you want to start with success though and that's really what it comes down to is get the guys into a groove early, get people touches, get the quarterback in a rhythm, let the O-line settle in," Coen said.
"So, it is important to have success, but like we've been preaching this entire time, and specifically this week, it's not just about that, it's going to be more about our response and how we respond if we don't go down the field and score on the first drive, what does that look like for our defense going on the grass and having to get a stop? And then the offense having to go back out there and regroup and get something going. So, that's to me what's going to be the difference for us in this game is, yeah, I'd love to start fast. New Orleans felt good when we started fast on both sides of the ball, but you’ve got to sustain it, and we also have to respond when good things don't happen.”
UDDATE
The stadium PA just announced the weather has cleared at 2:54 p.m., and a few players have begun to trickle back onto the field. Expect the game to resume after players warm up over the next two minutes or so.
The game will resume at 3:10.
Follow us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley to get all of our Jaguars updates!
Please let us know your thoughts on Jacksonville's season opener so far when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.