Should the Jaguars Consider Christian Wilkins?
The Jacksonville Jaguars have certainly had an interesting offseason; should they add another layer of intrigue with training camp now just a few days in?
With the Jaguars' defense reaching league-worst levels across the board last season, it is hard to imagine there is any big-name defender the Jaguars should not be interested in -- and that includes former Las Vegas Raiders and Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Christian Wilkins, who the Raiders released earlier this week.
The Christian Wilkins dilemma
Let go by the Raiders as a result of a foot injury he sustained in the first year of a record-breaking free-agency contract, Wilkins certainly has a host of questions to answer before he finds a new team.
- Is Wilkins healthy enough to pass a physical?
- What kind of interest around the league will there be in Wilkins?
- How will Wilkins' situation with the Raiders and his guranteed money be resolved?
- Will Wilkins sign with a team while this situation is ongoing, or will he wait?
"We took a long time to make our decision," Raiders head coach Pete Carroll said this week. "We watched our way through the whole thing. We're keeping it really clear with what we said. I think there was no clear path to his return, so we just had to move on."
But if you push back beyond the obvious red flags, there is a deal of upside with Wilkins. After such a fall from grace, it is unlikely his services will come at a high price. And just two seasons ago, Wilkins nearly had double-digit sacks for the Dolphins and looked like one of the best defensive tackles in the NFL.
The Jaguars did not add to their defensive tackle room during the offseason, instead hoping that a new defensive scheme, new roles, and development from young pieces like Maason Smith would anchor the unit.
Smith is on the PUP list to begin camp meanwhile, and the Jaguars don't have much depth at defensive tackle around him, Arik Armstead and DaVon Hamilton. Tyler Lacy looks like the No. 4 defensive tackle right now, and he has a limited resume.
Wilkins comes with risk, but plenty of reward. For a team starved for difference makers, why not at least consider him?
