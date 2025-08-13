Who Do Jaguars Take in 2020 Re-Draft?
The Jacksonville Jaguars have had some rough draft classes, but few aged as poorly as the 2020 NFL Draft.
Of the 12 players the Jaguars drafted, only two signed second deals with the team: nose tackle DaVon Hamilton and safety Daniel Thomas. Otherwise, the class was full of disappointments, especially with the first three picks (CJ Henderson, K'Lavon Chaisson and Laviska Shenault).
If the Jaguars had a chance to re-do the 2020 NFL Draft, who would they take instead? That is the question posed by Pro Football Focus, who had the Jaguars taking two much different players than the ones they landed on at No. 9 and No. 20.
No. 9
Instead of taking CJ Henderson at No. 9, PFF projected Jaylon Johnson to the Jaguars -- a move that would have helped a poor secondary.
"Henderson ultimately lasted 10 games in Jacksonville before getting traded. The Jaguars instead draft a top-five cornerback in the league in Johnson, the third-most-valuable cornerback in the NFL over the past two seasons, according to PFF’s WAR metric," PFF said.
Henderson's NFL debut saw him record three pass deflections and a game-winning interception vs. the Indianapolis Colts in a Week 1 victory.
He finished his rookie season with one interception, one forced fumble, six pass deflections, and 31 tackles.
Henderson's 2021 season was derailed early with injuries and COVID-19 during his second training camp, the only Jaguars camp under ex-head coach Urban Meyer. Henderson eventually returned and played two games for the Jaguars in 2021 before being traded to the Carolina Panthers with a fifth-round pick for a third-round pick and tight end Dan Arnold.
No. 20
As for the No. 20 pick, PFF gave the Jaguars the pass-rusher they were hoping they would be landing in K'Lavon Chaisson, this time switching him out with former top pick Chase Young.
"Young’s career hasn’t fully gone as planned, but he has still developed into a solid pass rusher when healthy. His rookie season was terrific, as he ranked fifth among qualified edge defenders with an 87.1 PFF overall grade. His 132 pressures over the past two regular seasons are the 11th most at the position," PFF said.
