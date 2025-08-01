Former Jaguars Draft Bust Works Out For Falcons
A former Jacksonville Jaguars draft bust could be finding a new home.
"The Falcons worked out CB C.J. Henderson today, source says. TBD whether Atlanta will sign the former first-round pick of the Jaguars, who spent last season with the Steelers after three years with the Panthers," NFL Network's Mike Garafolo said.
Henderson was supposed to be the Jaguars' replacement for Jalen Ramsey, but ultimately he spent barely over a season with the franchise before being traded.
Since then, Henderson has bounced around between the Carolina Panthers, Houston Texans, Pittsburgh Steelers, and potentially next the Atlanta Falcons.
Henderson, the No. 9 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, has been considered one of the biggest draft busts in the entire franchise history of the Jaguars after he played just a little over one season for the team.
The University of Florida product was drafted by a regime led by then-head coach Doug Marrone and then-general manager Dave Caldwell.
Henderson's NFL debut saw him record three pass deflections and a game-winning interception vs. the Indianapolis Colts in a Week 1 victory.
He finished his rookie season with one interception, one forced fumble, six pass deflections, and 31 tackles.
Henderson's 2021 season was derailed early with injuries and COVID-19 during his second training camp, the only Jaguars camp under ex-head coach Urban Meyer. Henderson eventually returned and played two games for the Jaguars in 2021 before being traded to the Carolina Panthers with a fifth-round pick for a third-round pick and tight end Dan Arnold.
“We have to improve a lot of areas on our team and just seemed like it’d be a good fresh start for CJ. I had a great visit with him and his family. I love CJ, spent a lot of time with him and his parents and I think it's gonna be good for both of us…he missed a lot of games and, you know, we just think it's the best for both," former Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer said after the trade was completed during the 2021 training camp and preseason schedule.
Henderson spent the next 2.5 seasons with the Panthers, playing in 39 games and starting 22 games before signing with the Texans and Steelers.
