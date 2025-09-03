3 Key Backups for the Jaguars Ahead of Regular Season
With the Jacksonville Jaguars roster set and ready for the start of the regular season, many of the starters come to the forefront of conversations about the team. However, depth is a critical aspect for each respective position and the Jaguars have done plenty of work to improve it across the board this offseason.
This was one of the key focuses for general manager James Gladstone as he built most of the depth on the roster this spring and throughout the summer. Some of his latest moves have added much-needed body types at key positions. Let's take a closer look at three key backups for the 2025 season.
Antonio Johnson, safety
This year's safety room has tons of depth, even more so than last year. Sure, losing Caleb Ransaw is unfortunate, but Eric Murray joins a room that needs playmaking ability. However, the key player in this room is not any of the starters, but Johnson, a third-year player from Texas A&M who could eventually find his way into the lineup consistently.
Johnson provides single-high and box versatility, along with special teams ability on all four units. That matters for teams, no matter who it is. Johnson's skill set could be beneficial if a starter were to go down due to injury.
Tim Patrick, wide receiver
Gladstone's latest addition brings the Jaguars a big-bodied receiver with physicality and ball skills. Patrick has the experience and ability needed for a young room, and he was productive when given the opportunity in Detroit last season. Now in Jacksonville, he'll provide special teams ability and be a rotational figure at wide receiver
Head coach Liam Coen said this about the addition of Patrick this past week: "It’s pretty obvious, both mentally and physically, so that was kind of what went into that decision was getting a bigger type body guy that can give us quality snaps and a guy that can- he’s physically played a lot of football in the NFL, he’s had a lot of success and he brings veteran maturity coming from a successful organization and has had a lot of personal perseverance in the last few years to get where he’s at.”
Emmanuel Ogbah, defensive end
One of the Jaguars' key additions this offseason was made following the NFL Draft this spring. After not selecting a pass rusher in the draft, Gladstone went out and signed Ogbah in free agency, a versatile defensive lineman who can reduce inside in NASCAR, all-defensive end packages. Ogbah is a veteran Jacksonville can lean on with some youth in those rooms, especially in the rotation on the edge.
"He has been great for a lot of our younger players, too," defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile said in May after the signing of Ogbah. "Not only does he have a great skillset, but he also has a wealth of knowledge and a ton of success in his career to this point and knows a lot of stuff that we are doing in the system."
