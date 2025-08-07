The Jaguars Most Unsung Position Group Won't Be Much Longer
When it comes to offensive football in the NFL, it seems that the Tight End room gets the least amount of acclaim, even less than the Offensive line. On Wednesday after practice, Jacksonville Jaguars Offensive Coordinator Grant Udinski discussed the unit and the leader of the room, Brenton Strange.
Udinski on the overall state of the Tight End Room
"It's kind of similar to the O-line room a little bit where we have guys with a lot of flexibility," offerred Udinski. "Brenton, you saw him make an unbelievable play today, has done some nice stuff. Hunter [TE Hunter Long] made a great play. [TE] Johnny Mundt's been great when he's been out there. Good to have him healthy. So, the nice thing about those guys is they're versatile."
Udinski on the value added by his tight ends to the Jaguars' effort
"They add value in the pass game, the run game. They can line up flexed out. They can line up in line. They can line up in the wing. They can come back. They can go across. So, there's a lot of different things that those guys can do. So, the mix and matching, I mean, is what's nice about that room.”
Udinski on the recent injury absence of Johnny Mundt to the room
“He's been going. He made the progress. It's great to have him back in there. We missed him. We certainly missed him in the meeting room and on the field while he was gone.”
Udinski on Vikings HC Kevin O’Connell on Mundt being the league’s best No. 3 TE
“Well, I think he really could be more than that because of that flexibility, because he can
block so many different run schemes in the run game. He can line up in line. He can line up as a wing. He can be going back across the formation when he's off the ball. He can be in motion. He can run a pretty wide route tree. So that versatility is hard to guard because you can be in 11 personnel, 12 personnel, and he can be doing such a variety of different things.”
With Strange, Long and Mundt leading occupying the TE Room in Duval, there will be one less unheralded unit in Jacksonville in 2025.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and weigh in on the Jags' Tight Ends and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts on the Jaguars, on Udinski, Long, Mundt, Strange and more when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE