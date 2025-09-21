Jaguars vs. Texans: 3 Things to Watch in Must-Win Game
There are few bigger home games on the Jacksonville Jaguars' schedule than Sunday's battle with the Houston Texans.
A win would propel the Jaguars to 2-1 before a tough road trip against the San Francisco 49ers and push the Texans down to 0-3.
With a loss, the Jaguars would fall to 1-2 and potentially be two games back in the AFC South race before the difficult part of their schedule really kicks in. Make no mistake: this game has stakes.
"I think anytime you lose, it becomes somewhat of adversity because the result that we're striving to achieve, we did not meet. So, we can say that, and I mean like [CB] Jourdan Lewis said today, he is like, man, this isn't an adversity, guys, we just lost a game. I mean, we didn't get the result we wanted. So, it is our response," Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said this week.
"Our response will definitely have to show up, like the way that we respond in meetings, the way that we interact at practice, the way that we go out and practice, the details, the intentionality, the way that we do everything this week and every week. Like I told these guys, nothing is going to change about the way that we go about our business."
So, what are three key things we will be watching in the must-win game? We break it down below.
Return of Buster Brown
Jaguars cornerback Buster Brown is set to make his debut on Sunday after missing nearly all of training camp and the first two games of the season due to an ankle injury. It remains to be seen how large of a role Brown will play in his return, but he should give the cornerback room a boost.
“Yeah, Buster had a great spring for us and obviously got hurt early in the summer, so we were excited about him coming into the summer and anytime you get a really good player back, it's a shot in the arm for the defense," Anthony Campanile said this week. "So, I think Buster is a really good player. He is a detailed guy, physical I think he's got good line of scrimmage skills so I think it will help us and like I said, anytime you get somebody like that back you're excited about it.”
Josh Hines-Allen vs... who?
Star Jaguars defensive end Josh Hines-Allen does not have a sack yet, but he has still be a dominant player through the first two weeks of the season. He has played his best games in recent years vs. the Texans, and he will now draw either a rookie tackle or a struggling veteran in Cam Robinson.
“Yeah, I think if you look at Josh’s sacks and all that, obviously they get measured so much by that, but he is doing a ton in the last two games to really disrupt, cause issues for the people that he’s playing against up front, in the run game," Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said this week.
"I think Josh is just doing this right now [upwards motion]. As a pro, he’s one of the first guys in the building; on the off days, he’s in here. We had 40-odd guys in here on the off day, working out. He’s been helping lead that and been really pleased with him as a pro, been really happy with him. I think it’s just going to keep doing this [upwards motion].”
Kirk's Return
Former Jaguars wide receiver Christian Kirk will make his first return to EverBank Stadium since the Jaguars traded him to the Texans last March. Kirk was a key piece of the offense for three years, and on Sunday he is the enemy for the first time.
“Yeah, I've been texting with him a little bit. Obviously, when he hurt his hamstring a couple weeks ago, just checked in to see what was going on there and talked to him a little bit throughout the offseason just checked in to see how it was going over there and kind of vice versa. Just talking," Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence said this week.
"Obviously, we're close friends, so we keep in touch. I haven't talked to him this week. I'm shunning him for this week, so I'll see him. It'll be good to see him out there. Obviously, you guys know how I feel about Christian. Other weeks I wish him better luck but not this week.”
