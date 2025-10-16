3 Jaguars Who Make Sense As Trade Targets
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars sure seem more like buyers than sellers as next month's trade deadline approaches.
It, of course, helps that the Jaguars have already dealt numerous players since general manager James Gladstone was hired, including Christian Kirk, Tank Bigsby, Fred Johnson, Luke Fortner, and Tyson Campbell.
While it feels unlikely the Jaguars trade any more players at the deadline, are there any who make sense? Here are three we think you can make an argument for.
OL Ezra Cleveland
I do not think the Jaguars had Ezra Cleveland penciled in as a Week 1 starter when they took West Virginia offensive lineman Wyatt Milum in the third-round of April's NFL Draft. With that said, Cleveland outright earned the job in training camp and has had some of his best games as a Jaguar in 2025.
With this in mind, Milum is now healthy and the Jaguars have not been afraid to play rookies. Add in Chuma Edoga and Cole Van Lanen as reliable depth at guard and the Jaguars have the flexibility to make a move like this.
CB Jarrian Jones
Let me very clear on this one: this is not a move I would make or endorse. I think Jarrian Jones is a talented young player and should see more snaps in the Jaguars' defense in some form or fashion, even with Travis Hunter emerging more and more on that side of the ball.
With that said, Jones has not played much in recent weeks and seems to be behind Hunter, Jourdan Lewis, Montaric Brown, and new cornerback Greg Newsome on the depth chart. If this continues to remain the case, the Jaguars should let Jones go to somewhere with a better chance to play while also picking up draft ammo.
DB Andrew Wingard
Another player who has stepped up and performed well as a starter this season, losing Wingard would certainly hurt the communication in the backend of the defense. With that said, the Jaguars have two young safeties in Antonio Johnson and Rayuan Lane who they could look to get on the field more, and they have decreased their three-safety looks since releasing Darnell Savage earlier this season.
Follow us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley to talk about the turnover streak.
Please let us know your thoughts on the turnover streak when you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.