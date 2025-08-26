Jaguars Cut Hometown Hero Ahead of Final 53-Man Roster
Following the preseason finale, the Jacksonville Jaguars knew they'd have some tough decisions to make. General Manager James Gladstone, Head Coach Liam Coen, and the rest of the team's staff are required to deliberate and cut down their roster to the final 53 men they intend to carry into the 2025 NFL campaign. Their last exhibition against the Miami Dolphins gave them an extended look at some of their young prospects and players on the cusp of making the regular-season squad.
Some members of the Jaguars did themselves well in South Beach, including undrafted free agent B.J. Green II. He continued his excellent preseason run with another two tackles, one for a loss, a sack, and a quarterback hit. He's repeatedly shown a knack for getting into the opposing backfield and has given himself a decent shot of making the final roster.
With only 53 open spots, there are bound to be some tough cuts from every team. Jacksonville made its first wave of removals on Monday, August 25th, but they'll have until 4 PM Eastern Time Tuesday, August 26th to finalize the team. That could include some additions from other teams' cuts as well, but it'll definitely feature some heartbreakers.
Jacksonville Jaguars release local legend quarterback John Wolford
One of the Jacksonville Jaguars' first cuts was quarterback John Wolford. The team terminated its contract with the former Wake Forest gunslinger, meaning he's now free to sign with any new organization as a free agent. Unlike the players waived, like cornerback De'Antre Prince, who will have to spend some time on the waiver wire first to see if they're claimed by another franchise before hitting the open market.
Wolford first joined the Jaguars back in 2024 when he was signed onto their practice squad in December. However, many Duval fans were already well familiar with his talents long before then. That's because he played varsity ball at Jacksonville's very own Bishop Kenny High School.
In his senior season for the Crusaders, he threw for 3,299 yards on 197-of-284 passing, scoring 38 touchdowns to just seven interceptions. That earned him a 3-star recruiting status from 247Sports. He went on to become a four-year starter for the Wake Forest Demon Deacons.
His last year saw him lead the ACC in passing touchdowns (29), yards per attempt (8.5), and passer efficiency rating (158.0). He led Wake Forest to the Belk Bowl, where he orchestrated a thrilling 55-52 victory over Texas A&M, in which he threw for 400 yards and four touchdowns. Hopefully, this isn't the end of Wolford's NFL career.
