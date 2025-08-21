What Josh Cephus Move Means For the Jaguars
The Jacksonville Jaguars on Wednesday released wide receiver Joshua Cephus. The team announced the move also due to an injury.
"The Jacksonville Jaguars have waived WR Joshua Cephus with an injury designation, the team announced today," said the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Now that the Jaguars are deep into training camp and are getting closer to the start of the NFL season, tough moves will have to be made to finalize the roster to 53 men. That is how it is going to be for the rest of the league this week and next week as they get their rosters set. The Jaguars are looking to put together the best roster possible to give their team the best chance to be successful in 2025.
Head coach Liam Coen and general manager James Gladstone will make the final calls on roster spots. This is the first time they will have to do this, and it is never an easy thing to do. The Jaguars want to give their players the best opportunity to compete for a roster spot, and that is what they have done this training camp and in the preseason games.
At the start of the offseason and going into training camp, the Jaguars were in need and had to figure out the wide receiver position in terms of depth. Cephus was in the mix to make a roster spot all training camp long, and he did show up well in the preseason games. Cephus was getting reps with the second team and did everything he could to help the team and make the roster. But the injury certainly did not help. Cephus is a young, talented receiver, and he will likely get his shot with another team.
As for the Jaguars, that means more opportunities have opened up for receivers who were on the outside looking in for a final roster spot. The receivers at the bottom of the receiver depth chart are going to be able to show one more time why they should make the Jaguars roster.
The Jaguars will play in their final preseason game this Saturday. They will travel to Miami and face off against the Dolphins. The starters are likely to sit out. That means a lot of playing time for players trying to make the final cut to be on the roster in Week 1.
