Most Extreme Risks the Jaguars Are Taking in 2025
There are risks made every year across the NFL. Teams will go into the regular season putting trust in certain position groups that have volatility but provide potential high ceilings for success if they hit it right. Sometimes, it works out while others turn into a disaster that could put a dent in a team's effort for sustained success.
The Jacksonville Jaguars will enter the season with plenty of volatility on the roster, especially with key position groups that have either stayed the same or remain key question marks for another go-around. This team is taking risks that could define their season one way or another. Let's take a closer look at these risks.
Not drafting more competition in the defensive trenches
One of the biggest needs for the Jaguars this offseason was addressing a defensive line that struggled to defend the run and rush the passer last year. Some will point to a system that did not cater to the needs of the skill talent at the position, but when general manager James Gladstone chose to avoid the area in the draft and most of free agency altogether, it was a risky call ahead of the season.
Sure, the room has plenty of talent that could flip a switch and make it a non-issue with consistent performances throughout the year. However, there is reason for pessimism initially, given the group's struggles last season and a deep defensive tackle class in this year's draft. The variance is high with this interior line, which could make or break the team's performance up front this season.
Putting trust in an inconsistent offensive line
Staying in the trenches, another group that could define the team this season is the offensive line, charged with protecting franchise quarterback Trevor Lawrence in what will be a critical season for the fifth-year passer out of Clemson. There is a brand-new offensive line coaching staff that could turn this group around, but the summer results have been less than pleasing.
Throughout training camp and the preseason, there were too many peaks and valleys for my taste, especially with discipline issues such as false starts, holdings, hands to the face, and more. Protection was hit or miss at times, along with run blocking. Like at defensive tackle, the talent is there for improvement, but this group has too much volatility to put a ton of faith in this season, at least for the time being.
A lack of competition for QB2
Yes, Nick Mullens knows head coach Liam Coen's system inside and out, having played in similar ones in Minnesota and San Francisco. This preseason did not inspire confidence for him to be a consistent and reliable backup behind Lawrence, and when the undrafted free agent passer from Memphis, Seth Henigan, puts on a better showing in the entire preseason than your tabbed No. 2 QB, that might be an issue.
The Jaguars are taking a risk not having that consistency and reliability in performance behind Lawrence, who has dealt with injuries in recent years that have hampered his on-field play at times. I would've liked to have seen Coen have an open competition for the backup role. Time will tell if this will benefit the team this season, but the hope should be that Mullens never sees the field in 2025 and Lawrence has a career season under his new coach.
