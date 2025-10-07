Breaking Down Jaguars' Statement Win Over Chiefs
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars improved to 4-1 in Week 5, taking down the Kansas City Chiefs in a 31-28 thriller on Monday Night Football.
Down 14-0, what did the team show you in terms of overcoming adversity and where does this one hold a spot for you in terms of its thrilling nature?
LIAM COEN: Yeah, really that's the theme, I think, and that was what we talked about as a team. Although we would like to make things very interesting, and it wasn't perfect by any means, but the resiliency is really what I think this team has and has continued to show. There was really no flinch or blink when you're down 14-0. I think early on we might have had a little bit of bright eyes in a kind of big game, that you can understand a little bit, in some ways. But got down early, made an effort to come back. The guys stuck with it. Halftime, Devin Lloyd shows up again with a huge play. Really took all three phases. I thought all three phases really impacted the game. A ton of stuff to correct, but the toughness and resiliency is really something I'm proud of.
Does a win like this over the Chiefs tell the rest of the league you guys are legit, or are you worried about putting too much on it?
LIAM COEN: Yeah, it's a -- we won today, tonight. It's a huge moment for our team, for our organization. We have yet to play clean for 60 minutes. Not that you always play 100 percent clean, but we did cut down on some of the penalties. We still had a few operational issues that frustrate you. But I do think we did play a little cleaner, at times tonight.
It wasn't perfect, as we know. We've got to go clean up a lot from the tape to go and be ready on a short week especially, so I think this week will kind of show us a little bit more about where we're at. But, huge win. Huge win for us, especially with the one-score game thing. That team has historically won the majority of their one-score games. Something that obviously was a struggle for this team last year, and proud of the guys.
