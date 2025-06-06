BREAKING: Former Jaguars' Draft Pick Claimed by Eagles
The Philadelphia Eagles have just claimed former 5th-round running back Keilan Robinson off waivers. Robinson was released by the Jacksonville Jaguars earlier this week toward the end of OTAs.
Robinson started his collegiate career at the University of Alabama, where he ran for 254 yards and two scores on 39 carries for head coach Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide back in 2019. Robinson came in third place on the team in rushing yards behind Najee Harris (1,224) and Brian Robinson Jr.(441).
Following his freshman season, Robinson redshirted the year after and ended up following Alabama's offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian after he was named head coach of the Texas Longhorns.
Over at Austin, Robinson yet again played a backup role, this time to star running back Bijan Robinson in 2021 and 2022, and then for Jonathan Brooks in 2023 in his final year of eligibility.
In his three years at his new school, Robinson rushed for a total of 542 yards and six touchdowns (82 carries). He also managed to do some damage through the air where he finished with 332 receiving yards through 35 grabs, finding the endzone 3 times. Robinson didn't stop there, returning 38 kickoffs for an average of 23.6 yards per return and one score.
Entering the 2024 NFL Draft, the Jaguars saw some potential in Robinson when they took him with the 167th overall pick. Unfortunately, a toe injury that he sustained in training camp meant Robinson would miss the first 11 games of his rookie season.
Robinson appeared in the final 6 games of Jacksonville's season, but only saw the field for 5 offensive snaps. The Jaguars found him to be more useful in special teams, as he took 51 snaps with the group and even returned two kickoffs for a total of 34 yards during the year.
Seeing as how the Jaguars already had two high-performing running backs from last season (Travis Etienne and Tank Bigsby), it just didn't make sense for them to keep Robinson on the roster.
Jacksonville also spent two of their draft picks on running backs in the 2025 NFL Draft: Virginia Tech’s Bhayshul Tuten in the 4th round and Syracuse’s LeQuint Allen in the 7th.
Follow us on X right now to get into the conversation on Robinson's future @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley.
Get into the debate now on Robinson's future by following our Facebook WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.