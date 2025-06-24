How the Jaguars Should Have Amended Luke Joeckel Mistake
The Jacksonville Jaguars have made plenty of past draft mistakes. Amongst the biggest in recent memory, though, was the drafting of Luke Joeckel at No. 2 overall in the 2013 NFL Draft.
At the time, Joeckel was seen as a slam-dunk pick by new head coach Gus Bradley and new general manager Dave Caldwell. The Texas A&M product was seen as the safest option in the entire draft, but that didn't quite pan out.
Joeckel only played in 39 games as a Jaguar due to injuries -- five games in his rookie year and then four games in his final season in 2016 when the Jaguars moved him off left tackle and inside to guard.
After a fifth season in the NFL spent with the Seattle Seahawks, Joeckel flamed out of the league and has not appeared in a regular season game since.
Perhaps the worst aspect of the Joeckel pick is the fact that just two picks later, another offensive tackle was chosen -- and this one would go on to be one of the best right tackles in the entire history of the sport.
PFF recently did a re-draft of the 2013 NFL Draft and their choice for the Jaguars at No. 2 was clear. With Travis Kelce going off the board first to the Kansas City Chiefs, PFF gave the Jaguars future Pro Football Hall of Famer Lane Johnson -- who should have been the pick for the Jaguars all along.
"Johnson’s production and consistency continue to impress into his mid-to-late 30s. He has earned at least an 80.0 PFF overall grade in nine of his 12 NFL seasons. He set a career record at the age of 34 with an 88.9 mark in 2024 en route to a second Super Bowl victory with the Eagles. Johnson has also amazingly allowed just six sacks over the past six seasons, spanning nearly 3,000 pass-blocking snaps," PFF said.
Johnson is still going strong today, and eventually he will have a spot in Canton. Perhaps his career would have taken a different path if he was drafted to the Jaguars, but the truth is that he was a better prospect than Joeckel then -- as evidenced by his all-time great athletic testing and his production at Oklahoma.
