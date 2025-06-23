Best Jaguars Draft Pick From Each Class Since 2020
The 2020s have been a unique decade for the Jacksonville Jaguars as they begin the halfway mark of the decade and quarter-century mark. The franchise is looking to return to the postseason in 2025 for the first time in three years under a new coaching and front office regime that is young and aggressive, yet disciplined and humble.
The Jaguars have had the luxury in recent years to form a young and hungry roster filled with talent as the NFL Draft has served them well over the last five years, including this year's selection process. Fans are hoping this latest draft can serve their team well and push them into consistent playoff contention.
With that said, let's identify some of the best selections from each Jaguars' draft in the 2020s. These are the picks that have helped define the current state of the franchise heading into training camp.
2020: iDL DaVon Hamilton (3rd round, No. 73 overall)
Looking at the 2020 Jaguars draft hurt my eyes with how horrendous this class went and Jaguars fans will likely feel the same way. C.J. Henderson and K'Lavon Chassion are some of the worst picks in franchise history and significant busts with the way their careers have gone.
The only player that was worth any clout from this draft is Hamilton, who has had some impactful seasons in Jacksonville as a key run defender on the defensive front. Entering his fifth season, Hamilton will once agin play a role in defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile's defensive line.
2021: QB Trevor Lawrence (No. 1 overall draft selection)
This one is obvious. Lawrence was a generational quarterback prospect out of Clemson and whoever had the luxery of bestowing the No. 1 pick in 2021 would earn the right to take the supremely talented passer.
Lawrence has played good football in Jacksonville but hasn't had an elite season to join the ranks of the best of the best at his position. Under a new play-caller in Coen, the former college star passer is hoping to turn in a career year for the Jaguars with a wealth of young playmakers.
2022: EDGE Travon Walker (No. 1 overall draft selection)
This draft pick remains up for debate long after the choice was made. Walker versus Detroit Lions and former Michigan Wolverines pass rusher Aidan Hutchinson has been an ongoing discussion, but the latter has shown to produce regardless of the current results.
A standout but raw pass rusher out of Georgia, Walker has grown into a quality player on the edge for Jacksonville and a force opposite of franchsie defender Josh Hines-Allen. He enters a big season with a chance to earn a massive payday next offseaosn with a strong 2025 campaign.
2023: TE Brenton Strange (3rd round, No. 88 overall)
This has surprisingly been a strong draft class for the Jaguars with multiple impact players from the first round to the end of the third day of this selection process. First rounder offensive tackle Anton Harrison enters a big season while running back Tank Bigsby, linebacker Ventrell Miller, safety Antonio Johnson, and wide receiver Parker Washington search for consistency and more playing time.
The standout player from this draft so far is Strange, who had great flashes in the second half of last season. He will be the team's starting tight end in 2025 with no impending competition for his role, showing the confidence Coen has in the former third-round pick.
2024: WR Brian Thomas Jr. (1st round, No. 23 overall)
Having a statline of 87-1282-10 is outstanding for any rookie wide receiver. Thomas was exceptional last season as a rookie and despite the rest of the team's struggles. Thomas has become the unquestioned No. 1 wideout on the roster and will be a key piece of the Jaguars' offense for years to come.
