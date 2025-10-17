Jaguars Get Major Boost in Final Week 7 Injury Report
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars got some much-needed good news in the final injury report of Week 7.
The injury statuses ofRobert Hainsey and Puka Nacua were each revealed, with the Jaguars getting their key starter back as the Los Angeles Rams lose theirs.
Final Injury Report
The final injury report of Week 7 has just two names out for the Jaguars, and it is the two names we already knew: linebacker Devin Lloyd and tight end Quintin Morris.
The good news for the Jaguars is that starting center Robert Hainsey has no injury designation, which means that he will return to face the Rams after missing last week with a hamstring injury.
Jaguars head coach Liam Coen discussed the importance of Hainsey's health from London on Friday.
“Yeah, having Hainsey out there is not always just the physical. It's obviously the mentality, the toughness, the physicality of the leadership, the standard and command that he continues to push. Having him out here there would be really important for us this week. I thought Jonah [OL Jonah Monheim] played really well last week. I have a lot of confidence in Jonah. He's continued to get better week in and week out, but having Hainsey would be really important for us," Coen said.
“Robert last year in Tampa before we had drafted anybody, he was our starting center. He was our center competing all the way through training camp. So, I had so much interaction with him. And him and Baker [Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield] are like this [close motion]. So much of our collaboration on working through an offense was run through Hainsey.
Even when he wasn't the starting center for us throughout the entire year, you're bouncing protection ideas off of him, run schemes, ways of targeting runs and how he sees defensive structures. We had a lot of that collaboration and communication last year, and that was what made it pretty easy to say, ‘hey, let's bring him on in pro free agency.’ And since then, just his leadership, the room, the accountability that he has every single day, that's really what he helps bring. And then when he is playing and feeling good, he is playing at a high level.”
