3 Players to Watch for Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Saints
The Jacksonville Jaguars are traveling across Interstate 10 this weekend to take on the New Orleans Saints for Preseason Week 2. It has been a rocky week for the franchise, which has experienced a sloppy live scrimmage and the need for improvement from last week's 31-25 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.
While it is unclear at this time who will be playing on Sunday afternoon, these three players for the Jaguars are ones to keep a keen eye on against the Saints.
Seth Henigan, quarterback
Outside of starter Trevor Lawrence, undrafted free agent and former Memphis passer Seth Henigan stood out with big throws and great execution of head coach Liam Coen's offense. His performance was so impressive that he came within 10 to 20 yards of pulling off a come-from-behind, walk-off drive at the end of regulation.
Could Henigan become the No. 3 or Lawrence backup before we know it? He must continue to have quality plays in this offense and have a chance to take advantage of the early struggles from Nick Mullen and John Wolford.
LeQuint Allen Jr., running back
The seventh-round rookie out of Syracuse has been an outstanding player for the Jaguars running back room this summer. While he will be the No. 4 tailback in the room this fall, LeQuint Allen Jr. has made an impression on Lawrence and the coaching staff with his physicality and pass protection prowess.
After being more of a check-down, pass-catching outlet late against Pittsburgh, I would like to see Allen more involved in the run game Sunday afternoon to showcase what was an impressive skill set for the Orange last season.
Antonio Johnson, safety
In what is a wide-open competition at safety, Antonio Johnson flashed against the Steelers last week with impressive plays around the line of scrimmage and coverage repetitions to play the deep thirds of the field. Johnson enters his third year looking to become a high-impact player for the Jaguars defense.
Johnson has a chance to be the Week 1 starter against the Carolina Panthers. If he can continue to show out during the preseason, it opens the door for him to be a key contributor to the team this season.
