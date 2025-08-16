Jaguars vs. Saints: How to Watch
The Jacksonville Jaguars will kick off the second week of the preseason tomorrow afternoon, with the Jaguars looking to put a sloppy last week behind them.
So, how can you watch the Jaguars in preseason Week 2? We break it down below.
Jacksonville Jaguars @ New Orleans Saints
Location: Caesars Superdome.
Date: Aug. 17, 2025.
Time: 1 p.m. eastern.
TV Channel: CBS WJAX-TV 47
Sunday’s game marks the fourth meeting between the Jaguars and Saints in the preseason. Jacksonville is 1-2 in those three contests and 60-55 all-time in the preseason.
Homecoming
Several Jaguars who are Louisiana natives and/or played at LSU will be returning to their home state for the preseason contest. This includes Travis Etienne, Maason Smith, Brian Thomas Jr., Jordan Jefferson, and Myles Cole.
"Thomas Jr. is a native of Walker, La., where he was a dual-sport athlete in football and basketball at Walker High School. He left as the No. 4 prospect in the state in 2020. He went on to play collegiately at Louisiana State in Baton Rouge, La., roughly 20 miles from his hometown," the Jaguars said in a release.
"Thomas Jr. led the nation with 17 receiving touchdowns as a junior (2023) and ended his college career tied with WR Justin Jefferson for third in program history in receiving touchdowns (24).
“Yeah, I’m always excited to go to Louisiana. I feel like the biggest thing is just the tickets, you know? I feel like everybody thinks the tickets are free or something. They’re really not free (laughs)," Etienne said.
"But, I don’t mind whenever I go to New Orleans because it’s my family, like I said, and I feel like I wouldn’t be here without them and their support. It’s always a great chance to have them in the building supporting me.”
Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said Friday he was unsure whether the starters would play, but the team announced on Saturday via social media the starters would play.
"It's just we gotta go get this injury report and make sure because I don't really want to do too many ‘You're playing, you're not playing,’ that kind of deal," Coen said.
"So we kind of need to just make sure that we're, if we are putting, Trevor [QB Trevor Lawrence], we make sure we're protected and we have the right guys in front. Same with the runners, things like that. Just making sure that we're not putting people in vulnerable spots because we are injured.”
