Jaguar Report

Jaguars vs. Saints: How to Watch

How can you watch the Jacksonville Jaguars vs. the New Orleans Saints?

John Shipley

Oct 19, 2023; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) runs against New Orleans Saints cornerback Alontae Taylor (1) during the first quarter at the Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images
Oct 19, 2023; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) runs against New Orleans Saints cornerback Alontae Taylor (1) during the first quarter at the Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images / Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Jacksonville Jaguars will kick off the second week of the preseason tomorrow afternoon, with the Jaguars looking to put a sloppy last week behind them.

So, how can you watch the Jaguars in preseason Week 2? We break it down below.

Jacksonville Jaguars @ New Orleans Saints

nf
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (7), left, tosses the ball to quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) during an NFL training camp session at the Miller Electric Center, Friday Aug. 15, 2025 in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Location: Caesars Superdome.

Date:  Aug. 17, 2025.

Time: 1 p.m. eastern.

TV Channel: CBS WJAX-TV 47

Sunday’s game marks the fourth meeting between the Jaguars and Saints in the preseason. Jacksonville is 1-2 in those three contests and 60-55 all-time in the preseason.

Homecoming

etienn
Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne Jr. (1) runs the ball during an NFL training camp session at the Miller Electric Center, Monday, Aug. 11, 2025 in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Several Jaguars who are Louisiana natives and/or played at LSU will be returning to their home state for the preseason contest. This includes Travis Etienne, Maason Smith, Brian Thomas Jr., Jordan Jefferson, and Myles Cole.

"Thomas Jr. is a native of Walker, La., where he was a dual-sport athlete in football and basketball at Walker High School. He left as the No. 4 prospect in the state in 2020. He went on to play collegiately at Louisiana State in Baton Rouge, La., roughly 20 miles from his hometown," the Jaguars said in a release.

"Thomas Jr. led the nation with 17 receiving touchdowns as a junior (2023) and ended his college career tied with WR Justin Jefferson for third in program history in receiving touchdowns (24).

“Yeah, I’m always excited to go to Louisiana. I feel like the biggest thing is just the tickets, you know? I feel like everybody thinks the tickets are free or something. They’re really not free (laughs)," Etienne said.

"But, I don’t mind whenever I go to New Orleans because it’s my family, like I said, and I feel like I wouldn’t be here without them and their support. It’s always a great chance to have them in the building supporting me.”

Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said Friday he was unsure whether the starters would play, but the team announced on Saturday via social media the starters would play.

"It's just we gotta go get this injury report and make sure because I don't really want to do too many ‘You're playing, you're not playing,’ that kind of deal," Coen said.

"So we kind of need to just make sure that we're, if we are putting, Trevor [QB Trevor Lawrence], we make sure we're protected and we have the right guys in front. Same with the runners, things like that. Just making sure that we're not putting people in vulnerable spots because we are injured.”

Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and weigh in on Week 2 of the preseason.

Please let us know your thoughts on Week 2 of the preseason when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE

feed

Published
John Shipley
JOHN SHIPLEY

John Shipley has been covering the Jacksonville Jaguars as a beat reporter and publisher of Jaguar Report since 2019. Previously, he covered UCF's undefeated season as a beat reporter for NSM.Today, covered high school prep sports in Central Florida, and covered local sports and news for the Palatka Daily News. Follow John Shipley on Twitter at @_john_shipley.