Bhayshul Tuten Shares Hilarious Insight on First NFL Touchdown
The Jacksonville Jaguars couldn't come away with the upset win on the road in their Week 3 clash with the Cincinnati Bengals, but they did get some encouraging signs moving forward. The defense was excellent, grabbing three interceptions and getting constant pressure in Cincy's backfield.
The offense had some sore spots but also displayed some meaningful building blocks for the future. They garnered 400 total yards and averaged 5.1 yards per carry on the ground. Despite the numerous drops and turnovers, Trevor Lawrence still threw for 271 yards and three touchdowns.
The most promising part of Jacksonville's offense last week may have been Bhayshul Tuten, though. The Jaguars' new regime saw a lot of potential in the former Virginia Tech Hokie, taking him in the fourth round of the 2025 NFL Draft. They've since cleared the way for him to play a large role for this offense in his rookie year, and he's been taking full advantage of his opportunities.
Bhayshul Tuten's first touchdown
Bhayshul Tuten's hype train began in college. In his senior season with Virginia Tech, he tallied 17 total touchdowns and over 1,200 yards from scrimmage, leading the Jacksonville Jaguars to take him with the 104th-overall pick despite already rostering both Travis Etienne Jr. and Tank Bigsby.
He continued to garner fan support with his performance throughout training camp and the preseason, where he ran for 59 yards and two scores in two games. The Jaguars saw enough from Tuten to feel comfortable trading away Tank Bigsby after Week 1.
He proved why the following against the Cincinnati Bengals. In just his second game as a pro, Tuten put up 75 total yards on 10 touches and scored his first NFL touchdown. Apparently, that play could have gone extremely poorly, according to the rookie running back himself:
"The play is kinda funny. It's a funny story behind it. I started out in empty... Trevor brung me back [into the backfield], and it was a two-play call, and he canned it — I didn't hear the can. So, I ran the original play, which was chip screen left, so that's why you see most of the linemen getting out to a regular screen right! But I ended up going the wrong way."
"But it kind of worked out for me, because I saw the d-end end up dropping, and that's, you know, a running back on a d-end, and I like that matchup every time. So I kinda just made him miss with a dead leg. And then I knew I had to score; probably wasn't getting back in because I messed up."
A lot of people thought that play was drawn up purposefully by Liam Coen to get Tuten in space with a favorable mismatch. Apparently, it was a happy accident. Don't be surprised if Coen starts installing those kinds of schemes into his offense for Tuten moving forward, though.
