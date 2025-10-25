Jaguars Linked to NFL Star Ahead of 2025 Trade Deadline
New general manager James Gladstone has shown that he's not afraid to make moves for the Jacksonville Jaguars. With his team sitting at 4-3 going into their Week 8 bye, there's a decent chance that he'll look to buy before the November 4 NFL trade deadline and bolster the chances of making a playoff run.
Despite their strong start to the season, the Jaguars have quite a few holes in the roster that could use patching up. Our own John Shipley has outlined a few different targets at various positions of need: edge rusher, defensive lineman, and tight end.
Ship isn't the only one expecting Jacksonville to be active ahead of the deadline. Equipped with some extra assets, an aggressive GM, and a key moment of opportunity, the Jaguars might have one big move left in them this season — or several.
Jaguars could use a new tight end
With Brenton Strange on IR, the Jacksonville Jaguars have sorely missed their new starting tight end. The team just hasn't been able to replicate his impact as both a reliable weapon for Trevor Lawrence and an extra blocker with Hunter Long, Quintin Morris, or Johnny Mundt.
T-Law has shown a penchant for targeting his tight ends this season, but without Strange, it just hasn't been a viable strategy anymore. Strange is eligible to come off IR after the Jaguars' Week 10 clash with the Houston Texans, but he could require more time to recover from his quad and hip injuries.
Could the Jaguars trade for Mark Andrews?
Even if he doesn't, Jacksonville could use an upgrade at TE to buoy both their ground game and their receiving talent in two-tight-end sets. Thankfully, a perfect trade target might have emerged for them this season. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler outlined why the Baltimore Ravens could move Mark Andrews this year:
"The three-time Pro Bowler is a tried-and-true Raven, and Baltimore is still holding out faith that it can make a playoff run despite the 1-5 start. But shipping pass rusher Odafe Oweh to the Chargers surprised many around the league, and the franchise seems open to at least evaluating the future of key veterans. Andrews is making $11 million in the final year of his deal, and tight end Isaiah Likely is also set to hit free agency, probably forcing the Ravens to make some sort of action at the position eventually."
Matt Bowen highlighted why Andrews could be an enticing target for any team in need of a tight end, while naming the Jaguars along with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Buffalo Bills as potential fits:
"Andrews' play speed has declined, but he can still operate underneath, using his coverage awareness to make himself available to the QB. Plus, Andrews can be schemed on seams and wheel routes. He has 21 receptions for 174 yards and two touchdowns this season."
