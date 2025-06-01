Jaguars' Liam Coen Can Cement Himself as Elite Play-Caller
Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen has a lot of high expectations placed upon his new tenure -- and the Jaguars' new era.
For many, Coen is the long-awaited secret to unlocking the potential of franchise quarterback Trevor Lawrence. If Coen can't get the best out of Lawrence in 2025 and beyond, it might be time to start wondering who can.
This isn't something anyone attached to the Jaguars wants to wonder, which explains the expectations and pressure on Coen.
But there is another layer to the expectations on Coen, and it has to do with his own previously-displayed genius.
What Coen did with Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last year can't be overstated. Tampa Bay became a serviceable offense in 2023 and Mayfield became an OK starter along with it. Then Coen took the offense to an elite level and Mayfield to a level where many now see him as a top-15 quarterback.
Even dating back to 2021 when he was the offensive coordinator of the Kentucky Wildcats, Coen has shown he can be one of the NFL's brightest offensive minds. He made Will Levis look like a future first-rounder, which has clearly not be the case for Levis as he has struggled to find success since Coen's departure for the NFL.
Now, Coen has another reclamation project on his hands in Lawrence -- and another chance to proof that is one of the NFL's truly elite play-callers, much like his former boss Sean McVay.
The McVay tree has produced some of the best offensive minds in all of football in recent years. With a strong year with Lawrence that puts doubters to rest and reminds the football world just how supremely talented Lawrence is, Coen would undoubtedly step into the same echelon as guys like Matt LaFleur and Kevin O'Connell.
Lawrence is a talented quarterback who has been burdened by injuries and poor supporting casts. But the narrative around him has still been one of a promised superstar who has yet to meet his potential.
If Coen can help flip that narrative, he will be seen as one of the best play-callers in football -- something the Jaguars have never had with Lawrence at the helm.
