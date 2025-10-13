5 Bold Observations on Jaguars' Dismal Outing vs. Seahawks
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- On Sunday, the Jacksonville Jaguars came back down to earth as their three-game winning streak ended with a dismal 20-12 loss to the Seattle Seahawks.
So, what did we make of the worst loss of the Liam Coen era so far? We break it down below.
Flaws come back to haunt
Quite simply put, the Jaguars had been skating by for a few weeks now on a penalty-induced house of cards. It all came crumbling on Sunday as the Jaguars finally had to live with the results of their mistake-filled and penalty prone ways. Penalties wiped out a number of big plays -- including a Brian Thomas Jr. touchdown -- and kept the Jaguars from ever hitting a second gear. Liam Coen has to fix this, and fast. It has gone on too long at this point,
Jaguars Kicker issues are legit
When Cam Little missed a critical field goal in Week 3, it wasn't ideal. When he missed another one the next week to the 49ers, it became a concern. He helped quiet those concerns with a key kick against the Kansas City Chiefs, but his missed field goal on Sunday was his third in four games. He also missed the first extra point of his career, wiping four points off the board. Little is in a funk right now, and there is no more denying it.
Dominated in Trenches
For the first time this season, the Jaguars clearly lost the trench battle. Neither offensive line was able to make any room in the running game, but the issues against the pass and the pass-rush were clear. The Seahawks had 17 quarterback hits and seven sacks, and the Jaguars had four quarterback hits and one sack. That says it all. How much of this was due to injuries, and how much of it was the Jaguars being who they really are along the front lines?
Travis Hunter's day
It just feels like the Jaguars could be getting more juice out of the squeeze when it comes to Hunter on offense. He had four catches for 15 yards ... while having a gain of 14. Two of his catches were screens that went for negative yards, and he didn't get a single pass with a depth of target of more than a couple of yards. They simply need to get the ball in his hands more. He played well on defense, though, and made a stellar play vs. JSN.
Play of the Day
The play of the day goes to Trevor Lawrence and Brian Thomas Jr. on their first quarter 21-yard touchdown. It was great scheming from Liam Coen, but the Jaguars' passer and his top-catcher were finally on the same page for a big play to score for the first time all year, too.
