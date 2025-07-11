What Secondaries Will Challenge Trevor Lawrence most in 2025?
Trevor Lawrence is looking for a rebound year in 2025. Some pundits have him among the early finalists for NFL Comeback Player of the Year as well. For that award to be displayed prominently on a mantle in Duval, No. 16 will have to be very successful in the air this Autumn. Just what, then, will be the challenges for the Jacksonville Jaguars QB facing the caliber of DBs he'll be throwing against?
Unfortunately, the caliber of the secondaries that will be lying in wait to stop the Jags' bid for ascension is quite phenomenal. In a recent submission by PFF, in their 2025 NFL secondary rankings, the Jaguars are slated to play seven of the top 12 ranked outfielders on the list, totaling nine games.
No. 1, Baltimore is not a predetermined opponent for Liam Coen's Jaguars, but the defending AFC Champs, the Kansas City Chiefs, are, and visit EverBank Stadium on Monday Night Football in Week 5, and their secondary has been more than ever very tough to score on.
"While the Chiefs may lack household names, their secondary is a cohesive unit that performs at a high level. Trent McDuffie leads the group and is arguably the NFL’s best cornerback, topping all players at the position in advanced coverage grade over the past two seasons. Cornerback Jaylen Watson and safety Jaden Hicks were both strong in 2024. Kansas City also added Kristian Fulton in free agency and drafted Nohl Williams in the third round to bolster an already excellent group."
Remember the old "No Fly Zone" secondary in Denver circa 2015? Well, they are recreating it in the present day, and receivers will need to be route precise, and Lawrence's pass accurate as all get-out to successfully invade the airspace in the high altitudes of the Rocky Mountains in Week 16.
"A unit that could contend for the league’s top spot by year’s end, the Broncos return Defensive Player of the Year Pat Surtain II and selected Jahdae Barron — PFF’s No. 11 overall player and No. 2 cornerback — at No. 20 in the NFL Draft. The safety spot opposite Brandon Jones remains a question mark, but the depth and strength of Denver’s cornerbacks should give this unit a high floor."
No. 4 is a division foe, so that'll mean two meetings for Trevor Lawrence to try to get past the Houston Texans in Weeks 3 and and 10.
"A strong unit in 2024, anchored by the excellent play of Derek Stingley Jr. The Texans bolstered their secondary by signing C.J. Gardner-Johnson in free agency to add another playmaker. Kamari Lassiter impressed as a rookie, earning a 77.5 coverage grade, while Jalen Pitre ranked among the league’s top slot cornerbacks with a 71.3 grade. Houston also drafted Jaylin Smith out of USC in the third round. With Jimmie Ward, this group has the makings of an elite secondary in 2025."
Also on the 2025 calendar, from Nos. 9-12 respectively, Brian Thomas Jr. and Co. will scuffle with the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 11, a double date with Indianapolis in Weeks 14 and 17, and Week 6 vs. the Seattle Seahawks.
High-ranked secondaries are essentially not a problem because if the goal is getting to the postseason, Liam Coen's team will need to be accustomed to that higher-octane pass coverage, with that being the norm in the Playoffs
