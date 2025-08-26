How Jaguars' Seth Henigan Made Mark in Preseason
The Jacksonville Jaguars are beginning their process of cutting the 90-man roster down to 53 players ahead of Tuesday's deadline. All NFL teams must reach that threshold, which means many preseason standouts could be let go and resort to the waiver wire.
One of those preseason standouts could be Jaguars rookie quarterback Seth Henigan. The first-year passer is likely to be one of the players on the outside looking in, with Trevor Lawrence and Nick Mullens solidified as the top two QBs in the room. Yet, it was Henigan who stood out in more ways than one across the league.
Henigan among PFF's highest-graded passers in the preseason
The 2025 NFL Draft did not present high-end talents at quarterback, making it a down year for recent standards. The Jaguars did take advantage of the low-end class by stashing Henigan to their roster in undrafted free agency as the former Memphis Tigers quarterback got his NFL opportunity in the preseason.
Henigan's preseason box score wasn't anything to write home about: 27-for-38 attempts for 178 yards and two interceptions. Yet, it was the play on the field that stood out, with accurate passes on all three levels of the field, late game drives for wins, poise, and determination that would get most players locked in to the roster.
However, the math didn't math this summer for Henigan, who could be waived at any moment with the expectation he would revert to the practice squad. As displayed above, Henigan was one of the highest graded rookie quarterbacks this summer with an 80.3 Pro Football Focus grade, comfortably behind New York Giants first-round pick Jaxon Dart, who was arguably the best passer of any passer in the preseason.
Henigan has a bright future as a potential long-term backup in the NFL. There may come a time in the coming months or next season when the rookie passer is called upon to be Lawrence's backup.
"It was a privilege to represent the Jacksonville Jaguars and just an honor to be in the NFL and have the opportunity to play, whether that's a preseason game or in practice, whatever it may be," Henigan said in Saturday's post-game press conference. "Just being able to represent the Jaguars and represent the name on the back of my jersey as well."
