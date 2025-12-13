Jaguars vs. Jets Roundtable Preview, Predictions And More

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars are set to make another homestand in Week 15, taking on the lowly New York Jets as they look to improve to 10-4.

To give you our full comprehensive preview of the Jets game, our team of writers has gotten together to give their predictions and weigh in on the Jaguars ' biggest questions.

1) Can Trevor Lawrence keep his hot streak going for a third straight game?



John Shipley: I think so. The Jets' defense was struggling before they traded Sauce Gardner and Quinnen Williams, and removing their two best players has obviously taken a toll. The Jets still have some talent on that side of the ball and they play hard for Aaron Glenn, but this is a defense that Lawrence and Liam Coen should be able to attack right out of the gate. I think Lawrence extends his recent surge by another week.

Andy Quach: Trevor Lawrence is getting hot at the perfect time for the Jacksonville Jaguars. Since the team's fourth-quarter meltdown against the Houston Texans, he's made good on Liam Coen's mandate to "let it rip." There's been ups and downs, but he's mostly climbed since his four-turnover showing versus the Arizona Cardinals.

I'm expecting him to keep the good times rolling against the New York Jets, who have the 28th-ranked passing defense in opposing EPA. He's looked sharp with Jakobi Meyers downfield and started building a new deep connection with Brian Thomas Jr. in his last game against the Indianapolis Colts. This is a great opportunity to build on what could be a career year for T-Law.

Jared Feinberg: It will be tough to do so against a Top-10 pass defense. The Jets have not allowed over 275 yards from a quarterback all season, and I don't expect them to do so now. Lawrence has been great the last couple of weeks, but it is hard for some to look past some of his rough performances this season. However, I do think the fifth-year quarterback is turning a corner, a clean game from No. 16 is on the table, though I wouldn't expect major fireworks this week.

2) Will should be the expectation for the defense vs. this Jets offense?



John Shipley: Nothing short of domination. I know Jaguars fans fret whenever they face a backup quarterback due to nightmares of Jake Browning and Davis Mills, but Brady Cook is an undrafted rookie making his first start and the Jaguars are rolling on defense. The Jaguars have had a lot of success against rookie quarterbacks over the last two weeks, and I expect them to continue it this week against the most inexperienced quarterback they have faced yet,

Andy Quach: This defense should dominate in this game. The Jets have a few promising young players on the offensive line, but it's still porous overall, and they lack playmakers outside of Breece Hall. Jacksonville's been excellent against rushing attacks this season. If the Jaguars can take Hall out of the game plan and force Brady Cook (or Tyrod Taylor) to create with their back against the wall, they should have no problem controlling this contest and even forcing multiple turnovers.



Jared Feinberg: Is it wrong to say complete domination? The Jets quarterback position, whether due to injuries or play, has been so bad that Brady Cook is the starter for this offense. This team is a group of fighters, even with insufficient talent across the board. The secondary has played well in recent weeks, while the pass rush and Josh Hines-Allen are doing quality work overall since the bye week. This Jaguars defense cannot afford a letdown game ahead of their bout with the Denver Broncos.

3) Score prediction?

John Shipley: Jaguars 30, Jets 10. I think Jaguars get up early and are able to get into cruise control for most of the second half, while the Jets get a late garbage time score to make the carnage look slightly less expounded.

Andy Quach: The Jaguars are facing one of their biggest spreads in franchise history, currently favored by 12.5 points at home. Jacksonville has continually defied expectations this year. It's undeniable that the Jags are a playoff-caliber team now, but they need to prove that they're legitimate contenders. A good way to do that is to beat up on bad teams. I think they accomplish that to keep the win streak going. Jaguars take it at home, 30-13.

Jared Feinberg: I will be writing a pre-game column shortly on this, but Jacksonville must be careful of a potential trap game against the Jets. I've seen it happen many times in the last month when a team with momentum comes crashing down to earth with a letdown.

However, this Jaguars group feels different under head coach Liam Coen. New York is trending toward a top-five draft selection and could find itself with the first pick, and they're simply a bad football team. Give me Jacksonville is in a blowout, led by a clean game from Lawrence, a quality run game display, and a dominant defensive showing. Jaguars 31, Jets 7

