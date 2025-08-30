Revealing the Strongest Position Groups on Jaguars Roster
The Jacksonville Jaguars' 53-man roster is set and ready to go for the 2025 regular season, which commences in less than 10 days in a home opener against the Carolina Panthers. The franchise has spent the last eight months building, instilling, and developing a new culture under head coach Liam Coen and general manager James Gladstone.
After months of observations and growth throughout the summer, it's time to identify the strongest position groups on the Jaguars roster. Some clear strengths on this team should allow them to prosper into what Coen envisions this season. Let's dive in.
Wide receiver
What was once a weakness has quickly become a strength in recent weeks. There is the franchise playmaker of Brian Thomas Jr. as the top pass-catcher in the offense, with rookie sensation Travis Hunter as the No. 2 wideout and likely slot receiver this season. Then, the depth features offseason additions Dyami Brown and, most recently, Tim Patrick, with third-year player Parker Washington expected to have a larger role in the offense.
Running Back
I love the makeup of this room because it feels like a true committee. Coen will likely lean on whichever running back is hot amongst the four on the roster with Travis Etienne, Tank Bigsby, LeQuint Allen, and Bhayshul Tuten. Etienne and Allen provide third-down and/or passing-down value, with the latter adding more to be an all-around tailback, while Tuten and Bigsby bring much-needed change-of-pace with their styles of play.
EDGE Rusher
The Jaguars have, arguably, their deepest pass rush room in franchise history. The reason for that is because of veteran talents and youth behind the sensational pass rush duo of Josh Hines-Allen and Travon Walker, two of the best players on the team. Both players were bright spots during a low time in the organization last season but should emerge as 10-sack edge players this year.
Behind Hines-Allen and Walker are veteran offseason signees Emmanuel Ogbah and Dawuane Smoot, who provide alignment versatility up front. Dennis Gardeck is listed as a linebacker but also provides rush specialist depth, if needed. Then, there are the undrafted free agents B.J. Green II and Danny Striggow, who had impressive summer performances.
Linebacker
Jacksonville possesses one of the deepest groups of off-ball defenders in the league. Veteran MIKE linebacker Foyesade Oluokun leads the way with fourth-year player Devin Lloyd as the two will lead a defense looking for a resurgent 2025 campaign. The depth is great with Ventrell Miller, Gardeck, Yasir Abdullah, and rookie Jack Kiser, who beat Chad Muma for the final spot in the room this summer.
