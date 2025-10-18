Key Jaguars Matchups to Watch in Epic Rams Clash
The Jacksonville Jaguars and Los Angeles Rams face off in a key AFC-NFC battle in London, England, that will test both teams. Both squads are facing consistency issues within some facet of their play, whether they're penalties, execution, third-downs, or the red zone.
Jacksonville is seeking a 5-2 start to the year to gain momentum heading into the bye week. To do that, they must win these three key matchups against Los Angeles, a team with championship aspirations this season. Let's take a closer look at these matchups for the Jaguars.
Jaguars CBs Travis Hunter OR Greg Newsome II vs. Rams WR Davante Adams
Davante Adams remains one of the best playmakers in the NFL well into his 30s, and there are no visible signs, yet, of slowing down. With Puka Nacua out this week, the Jaguars must have their full attention on Adams, who can still takeover games with his elite route running and wins at the line of scrimmage.
Travis Hunter is Jacksonville's best cover corner as a rookie, and newcomer Greg Newsome II is still being acclimated to defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile's system. If the two players are on the same page when matched up on Adams, a slow day from No. 17 could lead to grand success against the Rams offense.
Jaguars WR Brian Thomas Jr. vs. Rams cornerbacks
I have placed Thomas under a microscope lately, especially in the latest All-22 review of Trevor Lawrence's latest performance. However, he will be needed to exploit the biggest weakness on the Rams roster: their cornerback room. There is not a lot defensive back Quentin Lake can do in this situation, which means Darious Williams and Emmanuel Forbes are in for a tough matchup.
Thomas has the potential to break out soon, and it is a matter of when, not if. Should the Jaguars win, it could be because of another strong, productive game in what is a favorable matchup to lock in and return to Pro Bowl form at a consistent rate.
Jaguars Offensive Tackles vs. Rams Pass Rush
Protecting Lawrence should be the utmost priority for the Jaguars this week after a horrid showing against Seattle. Giving up seven sacks and numerous pressures is unacceptable in multiple ways, underscoring why there was considerable concern about this offensive line heading into the regular season. Coen has hinted at getting his rookie offensive linemen into the rotation, which sets off alarm bells for someone like Walker Little.
Jared Verse and Byron Young are one of the best pass-rushing duos in football, with Young being among the league leaders in sacks and pressures this season. This poses an exponential challenge for Little and right tackle Anton Harrison. If those two can slow Verse and Young, it could lead to a productive passing day for Lawrence, who seems to be finding his groove of late.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley for all of the best analysis on each game this season from the No. 1 source of all things Jaguars football.
Let us know your thoughts on Sunday's game when you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.