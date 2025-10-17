The Area Jaguars, Trevor Lawrence Must Thrive vs. Rams
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- If the Jacksonville Jaguars are going to take down a talented Los Angeles Rams team in Week 7, it is clear where their success must begin: quarterback Trevor Lawrence.
Lawrence has had his moments under new head coach Liam Coen, but it is fair to say he has been perhaps the most up-and-down aspect of the Jaguars' 4-2 start thus far.
For Lawrence and the Jaguars to find production against Chris Shula's impressive and talented unit on Sunday, Lawrence will have to go back to his gunslinger roots and improve his biggest area of weakness in 2025 thus far.
That is why Pro Football Focus has honed in on one specific aspect of Lawrence and the Jaguars' passing game when it comes to making an impact on Sunday.
Lawrence's Key
If the Jaguars are going to see an improved offensive output vs. the Rams, it will take Lawrence and the Jaguars' downfield passing game turning around in a big way.
"Trevor Lawrence attempted a season-high five deep passes in Week 6 against Seattle but completed just one, continuing a season-long struggle with downfield efficiency. Among 32 qualifying quarterbacks, Lawrence ranks last in deep passing grade (44.7) and fourth-lowest in completion rate (22.0%) on throws of 20-plus yards," PFF said.
"After connecting with Brian Thomas Jr. for eight completions, 325 yards and three touchdowns on deep passes last season, the duo has managed just two completions for 55 yards on eight attempts in 2025. It won’t get any easier in Week 7 against a Rams defense that ranks third in coverage grade (70.8) and has allowed a 46.0 passer rating on deep throws."
The Jaguars' issues with the deep ball have been well documented this season; for the Jaguars to get their passing game on the right path, this is where they will have to improve,
"Our good and some of the good has been really good, and some of the bad just goes to a really bottom floor in some ways. And that’s just the consistent play that we're looking for from everybody," Liam Coen said this week.
"A part of this thing is trying to not let those dips dip down so low that it's game changing. We're all going to make mistakes or have physical errors, cut down on the mental errors, but the dips can't go so low. So, I still have confidence."
Follow us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley to talk about Lawrence vs. the Rams.
Please let us know your thoughts on Lawrence vs. the Rams when you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.