Jaguars Make Roster Move Ahead of Rams Battle
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars are set to take on the Los Angeles Rams in London in Week 7, but the Jaguars made sure to make one more roster move before kickoff.
The Jaguars announced on Saturday that the team elevated rookie linebacker Branson Combs to the active roster from the practice squad for tomorrow’s game via standard elevation. This is the first time this season Combs has been active.
Why the Move Was Made
The clear reason the Jaguars have elevated Combs is because the team will be down a linebacker due to Devin Lloyd's calf injury. Lloyd did not travel with the team to London this week after sustaining the injury in Week 6 against the Seattle Seahawks.
"Devin Lloyd we’re currently evaluating for a calf. He was cleared, played the first half. Tightened up on him at halftime, went to go in the second half a little bit. It was just too tight. So, made a decision as coaches to get Ventrell [LB Ventrell Miller] in. Ventrell played well. He was cleared medically to play, but we just felt like, as coaches, watching him run a little bit, that it was just too tight. So played Ventrell, got him going and we're currently just kind of being able to test Devin and look at it right now to see if he'll be able to go for us this week," Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said on Monday before Lloyd was officially ruled out.
With Lloyd set to miss the game, the Jaguars will lean on third-year linebacker Ventrell Miller in his place.
“Yeah, I have a ton of confidence in him. I thought he had a great summer, a great spring and he’s really just done a good job. He's a pro’s pro in terms of staying ready and being aware of everything within the system and the scheme. He's a physical dude, man," Jaguars defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile said this week.
"I know you guys have seen him play over the years. He's just really a tough off the ball football player for us. So, I'm excited for him. I'm excited for his opportunity to get out there and play a bunch and he's done a good job up to this point. He's done a good job out here this week. And Ventrell also, I think he's got some really good leadership qualities too. The guys love playing with him and we all really enjoy coaching him, love coaching him, so I'm excited for him.”
Follow us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley to talk about this Week 7 roster move.
Please let us know your thoughts on this Week 7 roster move when you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.