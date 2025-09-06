Jaguars' Campanile Gives Critical Update on Key Defenders
Anthony Campanile is heading up one of the biggest projects for the Jacksonville Jaguars this season: generating a turnaround for a bottom-five defense from a season ago. The first-year defensive coordinator has received rave reviews from his players and peers based on his energy levels, tough-nose coaching, and pressing for discipline amongst his defenders.
Campanile will get his first chance at seeing what his defense is capable of against the Carolina Panthers this Sunday in the home opener. Challenges may arise, and Campanile seems prepared. However, he gave a key update on two defensive linemen who missed time during the summer and are expected to play pivotal roles on the defensive front this season.
DL are primed and ready for Week 1
Last season, Armstead played in one of the toughest seasons of his career; out of position, playing an unfamiliar role, and underwhelmed in his play. Smith was inactive for several games before flashing toward the end of his rookie season. Now, the two players play key roles in what the Jaguars are hoping is a complete 180 turnaround from a bottom-five unit to one capable of being an above-average group.
Armstead and Smith both missed time during training camp due to injuries, but were finally made available for the final week of camp against the Miami Dolphins in their joint session. Armstead is back to playing his normal role from his days in San Francisco, while Smith is hoping to continue his development into a quality starter in the Jaguars defensive trenches.
Campanile said on Thursday that the two defensive tackles have been 'chomping at the bit' since their return from injury.
"Even in the joint practice down in Miami, I felt like they were chomping at the bit and they’ve just been really excited and you guys probably got to see them in individual and stuff and they’re going."
Campanile praised Armstead and Smith's hard work in recent weeks, saying they've been locked in during position team meetings, preparing themselves for Week 1 against Carolina in what is expected to be a toss-up game for both teams.
"They’re practicing their a** off, so it’s been fun to watch them, and they’ve been really locked in the meetings, and I’m excited to get them going too."
