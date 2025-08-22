Jaguars' Coen, Lawrence Weigh in on Dolphins Defense
The Jacksonville Jaguars participated in their final joint practice session of the preseason on Thursday when they traveled down I-95 against the Miami Dolphins. It was a physical practice from the jump as both offenses struggled, with the defense winning the day for either squad.
That caught the attention of Jacksonville's head coach and star quarterback, who won't play this weekend against Miami and begin preparations for Week 1.
Liam Coen and Trevor Lawrence on the Miami Dolphins defense
Thursday was an off day of sorts for the Jaguars' offense as they struggled with mistakes and productivity against the Dolphins' defense. Miami defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver was able to force his opponent into uncomfortable situations, something the Jacksonville offense under Liam Coen and offensive coordinator Grant Udinski.
After the joint session, Coen said Weaver's defense does a 'nice job' with how they structure and disguise the type of coverages they run from different alignments, where they may show one thing and do something entirely different.
"They do a nice job with man alignments and playing zone and zone alignments and playing man," Coen said. "So, you can displace the tight end or the running back and they’ll actually we call it mask coverage, where they’re showing you one thing and on the snap of the ball, it changes."
Quarterback Trevor Lawrence had similar thoughts on the matter, saying the Dolphins' defense does 'great stuff' when it comes to their disguises.
"You get used to playing against your own defense and you see kind of the same disguises, so you start to pick up on certain things and you can protect it but when you're seeing things for the first time, because you can't really game plan all the time when it's preseason and joint practice, you don't know what they're going to do," Lawrence said.
Coen explained that Thursday was a good experience for his offense because of the number of teams on their schedule that have similar defenses by the way of eye candy, disguises, and more. Jacksonville's Week 1 opponent, the Carolina Panthers, is known for a similar defense under their defensive headman, Ejiro Evero.
"That is really good experience for us to be able to get that because there are a lot of teams that do it," Coen said. "They’ve just did it well today and it confused us a few times in the red zone. Not just the quarterback, but the routes and kind of how those things end of playing out when you think you’re getting one coverage on the snap of the ball and then it changes.”
His quarterback discussed what it meant to go up against a confusing defense that was the Dolphins' unit. For Lawrence, it comes down to adjusting on the fly, reading and reacting, increasing route tempo for his wide receivers, and more.
"They could do new stuff, that's why I said having to play and then react, sometimes you get in some bad situations because you might of sent the protection one way, they bring the pressure the other way," Lawrence said. "Then what do you do from there? As a quarterback with the ball, but also guys running their routes, how do they run their routes, speed them up, all those things and we had some great looks that didn't all go our way, but that we'll learn from.”
One would say practice makes perfect for the Jaguars. In this case, that appeared to be the case with the Dolphins as a valuable learning experience for them for preparation and execution against faster and tougher defenses throughout the season.
