Jaguars Training Camp: 5 Bold Observations on Day 18
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars wrapped up their 18th day of training camp on Wednesday, their final practice at home before leaving for Miami this week.
So, what did we see from the Jaguars' practice at the Miller Electric Center? We break it down below.
Travis Hunter's Day
Wednesday was more of the same for Hunter, whose status for Thursday's joint practice in Miami is still up in the air. Hunter went through all parts of individual drills -- this time at wide receiver. He moved around well but, once again, was on the sideline during team drills or was working off to the side. We will see how he progresses on Thursday.
Tyson Campbell Takes a Step
Tyson Campbell seems to be ramping closer and closer to being ready for Week 1. Campbell has been banged up since the first week of the preseason and spent a week off the practice field, but he is taking some clear steps back to a full workload.
After not taking a part in all team drills on Tuesday, Campbell was a full participant on Wednesday. He was wearing an orange non-contact penny so it is clear he is still not 100%, but it would feel like a surprise right now if he doesn't play in Week 1.
Miami Preparation
The Jaguars have spent the first two practices without pads on, and it is clear the Jaguars are getting set for a physical day of practice with the Dolphins. Thursday's practice against Miami is, for all intents and purposes, the last real day of training camp. The dog days are over, and the days of physical padded intrasquad practices are over.
"I mean, it’ll be very similar to our practices. They’ve already had a few, especially a few physical ones, so not sure it’ll be maybe as much as we fully would like in terms of that, because we’re on different schedules than them," Coen said earlier this week.
"They didn’t play their guys and now may in this game, who knows? I’m not sure but I know they’ve already had a few physical joints. So, we’re just trying to go down and get some really quality work against another opponent, but the outline of practice will be very similar to our structure.”
Hunter Long's Impact
It continues to look like Hunter Long is set to be the No. 2 tight end on the team; the only tight ends to get reps with the first-team offense in the last several weeks have been Brenton Strange, Johnny Mundt, and Long. Long has seemingly been ahead of Mundt for reps and he has a more explosive skill set for the Jaguars' offense to work with.
Long displayed this skillset with an impressive catch and run during team drills after a deep pass from Nick Mullens. Mundt is a reliable player who can fill a lot of roles, but Long has the athletic traits to stand out a bit more.
Play of the Day
The best play of the day, once again, came from wide receiver Parker Washington. Washington connected with Lawrence for a deep touchdown in the right corner of the end-zone, with Washington beating Jourdan Lewis at the catch point.
