Jaguar' Schedule Features Non-Divisional Opponents With Elite Triplets
In PFF's 2025 NFL 'Triplets' rankings of the league's QB-RB-WR/TE sets, Liam Coen and the Jacksonville Jaguars are set to see two of the top five, and four more with the lowest ranked at No. 23 on their AFC Non-Divisional schedule.
The team slotted low at No. 23 is the New York Jets combo of QB Justin Fields, RB Breece Hall and WR Garrett Wilson. The Jaguars have this group in Week 15 at EverBank.
"The Jets had the second-highest variance in their rankings of any team in the league, which I think makes sense given the volatility of the players involved. Fields obviously has a very high ceiling and a very low floor, given his explosive rushing ability and inconsistent passing."
"Hall has at times looked like one of the very best backs in the league, but he struggled last year to the tune of 4.2 yards per carry, and his average has gone down with each passing season. The recently-rich Wilson, though, just keeps racking up 1,000-yard seasons despite ... questionable-at-best QB play."
The Denver Broncos come in at No. 21 as a Tier 6: "Plenty of Room for Improvement". QB Bo Nix, RB R.J. Harvey, and WR Courtland Sutton make up the trio that will host the Jaguars in Week 16.
"I think people have a hard time knowing what to do with Nix, who executed Sean Payton's offense at a very high level as a rookie and is clearly a high-floor player, but who might not have the same type of ceiling as the other quarterbacks from his class. People have high hopes for Harvey, though, and Sutton is a very good X receiver type.
Making a huge jump is the new look Las Vegas Raiders, with Pete Carroll sending out an impressive trio featuring QB Geno Smith, RB Ashton Jeanty, and TE Brock Bowers. The Jags go to Sin City in Week 9 after a trip to England and a Bye.
"It's a big leap for the Raiders from 28th to 18th thanks to their two major additions and their second-year superstar. Smith is an absolutely massive upgrade over Aidan O'Connell, as is Jeanty over Zamir White."
"It was easy to see a bump coming for this time just from those two changes alone. But then you add in Bowers (in place of Jakobi Meyers, who is still on the team but no longer looking like the top target) coming off an all-time tight end season, and you have the recipe for a major step forward in perception."
In Week 13, the Jags play the L.A. Chargers, who didn't make a bunch of moves in the offseason. But the Bolts still have a different 2/3 of last year's triplets in QB Josh Herbert, RB Omarion Hampton and WR Ladd McConkey. At No. 13, the Chargers are a Tier 4: "Good But Not Great" squad.
"The Chargers fell out of the top half of the league (23rd) in last season's rankings amid questions about their running-back room (we had Gus Edwards as the back, given the uncertainty regarding JK Dobbins' health) and who would emerge as Herbert's No. 1 target. (We used Josh Palmer. Whoops.) A year later, they're back in the mix with two explosive weapons alongside their star quarterback."
In Week 5 Josh Hines-Allen and the defense will welcome the No. 5 Overall Kansas City Chiefs on Monday Night Football. Under the lights, Patrick Mahomes
This is the lowest the Chiefs have ranked since Mahomes' first season as the starter. They've were ninth prior to his debut, and have since checked in second, first, first, second, fourth, second and first before falling to fifth this season."
"People are ascribing a drop-off to the team that, in my opinion, was caused by offensive line play and injuries (to both Pacheco and the entire wide receiver corps). I think we see Kansas City get back to a more free-wheeling, wide-open offense this season and jump back near the top of the rankings a year from now.'
The trio of QB Joe Burrow, RB Chase Brown, and WR Ja'Marr Chase is so phenomenal, the Bengals could put WR Tee Higgins in for Chase and they'd still be No. 1. Batten down the hatches for Week 2 in Cincy when the Jaguars meet a different cat team.
"The Bengals are back on top after falling out of the elite tier last season. They were the only team to not be ranked any lower than third, and they received six of the 10 first-place votes. (The Eagles had three and the Ravens had one.) Burrow and Chase put on a show the likes of which we've rarely seen last season, and we can expect them to do so once again this coming year. "
"Brown's emergence as a worthy ground-game complement and supplementary passing-game weapon only takes this trio to a higher level. Given the foundation of Burrow and Chase, though, it's hard to see Cincinnati sliding out of the top tier again anytime soon. They're that good."
