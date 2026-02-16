Three Offensive Linemen Jaguars Could Sign in Free Agency

One of the many lessons for NFL teams is that continuity along the offensive line is never long-lasting. The Jacksonville Jaguars saw several different offensive line combinations but seemed to never lose a beat while seemingly gaining an upgrade and long-term starter at left tackle in Cole Van Lanen.

General manager James Gladstone may have to make more moves along with the front five this offseason, whether it is depth behind established starters or signing experienced linemen to either compete or start up front. This is yet another interesting challenge for the young general manager who enters his first full offseason in the role. How he approaches one of the more uneasy groups on the roster will be fascinating to see.

Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone speaks during a press conference at the Miller Electric Center, Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There are plenty of offensive linemen to choose from this offseason. Some may provide versatility while others are pigeon-holed in a specific role. With that in mind, let's look at three offensive linemen the Jaguars could sign in free agency this offseason.

John Simpson, New York Jets

Nov 30, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets guard John Simpson (76) takes the field before the game against the Atlanta Falcons at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Simpson is an experienced starter in the NFL with stops in Las Vegas, Baltimore, and for the last two years, the New York Jets. Simpson is a serviceable player who has experience with former Clemson teammate Trevor Lawrence, who he would be charged with protecting if signed by Jacksonville this offseason. The former fourth-round selection and Clemson standout has made a living as a quality depth player and a reliable starter at times, making him an intriguing option at left guard.

Brady Christensen, Carolina Panthers

Oct 26, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers guard Brady Christensen (70) reflects before the game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Two season-ending injuries in two of the last three years is not a great look for an offensive lineman turning 30 this offseason, but Christensen's value in Carolina as the most versatile lineman in the league held significance for much of the season he was healthy, and the year before working inside-out from tackle to center. Christiensen was on this list last year, and he is back on it again, as his skill set fits seamlessly with the Jaguars' zone-blocking system under head coach Liam Coen.

Alijah Vera-Tucker, New York Jets

Jul 24, 2025; Florham Park, NY, USA; New York Jets guard Alijah Vera-Tucker (75) speaks to the media during training camp at Atlantic Health Jets Training Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images | John Jones-Imagn Images

Injuries have hampered a once-promising career for Vera-Tucker, a once-incredibly talented lineman out of USC who could've played either guard or tackle at a high level. When healthy, Vera-Tucker is very good, and any team would be lucky to have him if they gave him the chance, so why not the Jaguars? If they can get a full season of health from the former Jets first-round pick, this would be one of the biggest steals of the offseason.

